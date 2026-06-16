Sensex Nifty Surge Today: What drives rally and what investors should do next

Indian equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday, tracking strong performance across global peers and selective overnight gains in US markets. Check key triggers, takeaways for investors.

Amid positive global cues, the Indian share markets extended their rally on Tuesday, with both the benchmark indices opening in green. As of 9:24 a.m., the BSE Sensex was up 0.35% at 76,529.74, while the Nifty 50 climbed 0.28% to 23,922.15. The indices have gained nearly 3% over the last two sessions.

The rupee also strengthened, rising 4 paise to 84.54 against the US dollar in early trade. At 7:50 a.m., GIFT Nifty futures traded at 23,939, indicating a higher opening for Nifty 50 above Monday’s close of 23,853.90.

Why Sensex and Nifty surge today? Key triggers



Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, says, "Indian equity markets saw a fairly strong rally today, and the benchmark indices picked up momentum because of a mix of positive cues both from within and outside the country."

"Investor sentiment improved as worries around inflation seemed to cool, interest rate expectations looked steady, and there was noticeable buying in banking, IT, and auto-related stocks. On top of that, global markets were trending firm, and sustained FII inflows ( foreign institutional investor ) added extra fuel to the move," he says.

He notes that there was also another clear trigger, basically a lot of optimism about India’s growth outlook. "Expectations around corporate earnings are looking healthy, while government moves aimed at infrastructure and manufacturing have reinforced confidence in the long-term growth narrative. Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased, and that helped the mood further, since lower energy costs can reduce inflationary pressure and support corporate margins," he adds.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, observed that domestic conditions remain supported by structural changes in foreign capital deployment. "Indian markets are showing a positive bias with FII flows turning positive for the last two trading days. If this trend holds, a big overhang will be removed from the Indian markets," Bagga told ANI.

Analysing the broader international landscape, Bagga said, "Asian markets are soft this morning as markets mull the contours of the Iran-US deal, the time to recovery of normal tanker traffic from the Gulf and of crude oil prices to stabilise at below USD 70/bbl."

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

Jhunjhunwala advises investors to stay anchored to long-run fundamentals rather than getting pulled only by short-term market noise. "Even if the current momentum feels encouraging, volatility is still likely to hang around because global risks and geopolitical developments can change quickly. Investors should keep a diversified portfolio, keep showing up with disciplined SIPs, and prefer companies that are fundamentally strong and positioned to benefit from India’s ongoing economic expansion and structural reforms," he adds.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, "We are of the view that for Nifty, the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) at 23,750 and 23,550, For Sensex 76000 and 75700 would act as crucial support zones for the market. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish trend is likely to continue," he told ANI.

Chouhan added that on the higher side, 24,000/76,800 and 24,100/77,000 remain key resistance levels for the bulls. "However, if the market falls below 23,550/75700, sentiment could change," Chouhan said, noting that below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.

Global market

At the time of filing this report, the Dow Jones futures stood at 51,727.40, marking a slight increase of 56.37 points or a 0.11 per cent gain. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 showed stronger upward momentum, trading at 7,554.29 points with a notable increase of 122.83 points. Leading the gains is the Nasdaq, which sits at 26,683.94 points, surging by 795.10 points for a significant 3.07 per cent jump.

The GIFT NIFTY traded marginally higher at 23,941.50 points, up 0.05 per cent, indicating a stable opening pattern. Other markets presented mixed openings, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 0.98 per cent to reach the 70,000.00 mark and South Korea's KOSPI advancing 2.40 per cent. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.14 per cent.

In the commodities segment, crude prices eased slightly, with Brent Crude being down 0.31 per cent to USD 82.91 per barrel, and Crude Oil touched USD 80.62 per barrel (-0.17%) while gold futures edged up 0.41 per cent to USD 4,327.19.

Bitcoin continues to trade above the $66,000 level as improving risk sentiment following the US–Iran peace agreement supports buying activity. Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, says, "On-chain data shows whales withdrew more than 11,000 BTC from exchanges, a sign of reduced selling pressure and growing confidence among large holders. Institutional demand also remains supportive, with Strategy adding 1,587 BTC over the past week. Sustained ETF inflows at this stage could be the trigger for a decisive move above the immediate resistance of $68,000. The support has also moved up to $64,000, reinforcing the current uptrend."