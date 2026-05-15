Sensex, Nifty surge led by IT; Rs 3 fuel hike too small as Brent tops $100, ONGC gains; what investors should note

The rally was narrow, led almost entirely by IT and select heavyweights like PowerGrid and Titan. Banking was split; HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank gained, but SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank closed lower. But OMC bleeds despite the Rs 3 fuel price hike. What investors should note?

The Indian stock market opened in green on Friday, with benchmark indices traded with mild gains, holding above their previous closing levels amid mixed moves in heavyweights. despite mixed global cues and crude oil price movements. The BSE Sensex was up 51.10 points, or 0.07%, at 75,449.82 as of 9:20 AM. The index opened at 75,497.10 and touched an early high of 75,666.01 before easing. The day’s low so far is 75,251.15. On Thursday, Sensex closed at 75,398.72. The NSE Nifty 50 traded 36.90 points higher, or 0.16%, at 23,726.50 by 9:21 AM. Nifty opened at 23,731.40, hit a high of 23,774.95 and a low of 23,663.35 in early deals. Its previous close was 23,689.60.

Sensex Nifty Today: ONGC gains, OMCs bleed on high crude, what experts say

The rally was narrow, led almost entirely by IT and select heavyweights like PowerGrid and Titan. Banking was split; HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank gained, but SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank closed lower.

With a fuel price hike of Rs 3, the Oil and gas stocks showed a clear split in early trade, with upstream major ONGC gaining while oil marketing companies extended losses as Brent crude stayed above $100 per barrel. In early trade, ONGC opened strong at Rs 303.80 but gave up gains to trade 0.55% lower by mid-morning. Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) was the worst hit, falling 2.43% or ₹9.15 to Rs 367.95. Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) lost 1.22% to Rs 291.50, down Rs 3.60. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shed 0.89% to Rs 139.00, down Rs 1.25.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, says, "Investors must note that this Rs 3 per litre hike is inadequate to bridge the severe under-recovery gap created by Brent crude soaring past $100 per barrel. Consequently, upstream giant ONGC remains the primary beneficiary due to expanding profit margins on exploration, making it a stronger choice for capital appreciation. Conversely, downstream oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL will continue to face depressed earnings, potential analyst downgrades, and dividend cuts until global oil prices stabilise or the Indian government grants them a multi-billion-dollar fiscal bailout package."

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

"Navigating the stock market successfully requires investors to balance macroeconomic realities with disciplined, research-backed execution. Investors must closely monitor global macroeconomic factors, such as sticky inflation keeping central bank interest rates higher for longer, volatile commodity prices like elevated crude oil, and major geopolitical trade updates, while simultaneously capitalising on long-term secular growth trends like artificial intelligence infrastructure. To manage risk effectively, individuals should completely avoid herd mentality and emotional market timing, choosing instead to focus on strict portfolio diversification, digital operational safety, and deep fundamental analysis of a company's free cash flow and debt-to-equity ratios, suggests Mr Bhilwaria.

"The market outlook for the near term remains cautiously optimistic, as buying interest from lower levels and improving market breadth indicate gradual strengthening in sentiment. However, with Nifty approaching the 23,900–24,000 resistance zone and Bank Nifty nearing key supply areas, some consolidation or stock-specific volatility cannot be ruled out. Stability in global markets and continued support from banking and broader market segments will remain crucial for sustaining the ongoing recovery momentum," suggests Mr Hitesh Tailor, Technical Analyst, Choice Broking.

Global Market

Global equities delivered a mixed session, with Dow Jones Futures slipped 0.23% to 49,949.44 as of 10:06 IST, down 114.02 points. S&P 500 gained 0.77% to 7,501.24, and Nasdaq jumped 0.88% to 26,635.22 by 01:29 IST. Asian markets were mostly lower, with South Korea’s KOSPI being the biggest loser, plunging 4.52% to 7,636.53. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.40% to 61,789.00. Hang Seng dropped 0.91% to 26,151.00, GIFT Nifty traded 0.34% higher at 23,809.50, signalling a positive start for Indian markets.

In Commodities, Brent crude stayed elevated at $106.83, up 1.05%, and Gold fell 0.84% to $4,612.26. In currencies, the Dollar Index rose 0.17% to 99.06. USD/INR climbed 0.17% to 95.9375, with the rupee weakening past 95.90 levels.

"Bitcoin rallied after progress on the CLARITY Act in the U.S. boosted risk appetite and improved confidence around crypto regulation. BTC briefly crossed $82,000 before stabilising near $81,500. The regulatory progress could attract fresh institutional capital, especially after the $863 million in outflows from Bitcoin ETFs. The risk-on mood is further supported by the record highs in the US equity markets. Investors are now looking at sustained inflows into the crypto market, which could push BTC towards the $85,000 mark. However, if support at $78,000 fails, a liquidity-driven pullback toward $75,000 is likely, says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst," Mudrex.