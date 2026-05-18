Sensex, Nifty sink over 1%, Rs 7 lakh crore market cap erased; metals, power hit hard; key takeways for investors

The selloff erased Rs 7 lakh crore from BSE-listed firms, pulling total market capitalisation down to Rs 454 lakh crore. Check key triggers, top losers, gainers, and takeaways for investors here.

The Indian stock market remains cautious amid mixed global cues and an elevated Brent crude price. The Indian equity benchmarks opened on a weak note on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty extending losses in early trade amid broad-based selling. The BSE Sensex plunged 888.97 points, or 1.18%, to 74,349.02 at 9:46 am. The index opened at 74,807.97, sharply lower than its previous close of 75,237.99, and hit an intraday low of 74,276.03. The day’s high so far stands at 74,807.97. The NSE Nifty also traded under pressure, falling 274.50 points, or 1.16%, to 23,369. It opened at 23,482.20 against the previous close of 23,643.50 and touched a low of 23,347.35. The intraday high was recorded at 23,494.60.

The selloff erased Rs 7 lakh crore from BSE-listed firms, pulling total market capitalisation down to Rs 454 lakh crore.

"Indian equity markets are expected to open on a negative note, with the Nifty trading around 23,539, down by 169 points, indicating weak opening cues for domestic indices," predicted Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research at Choice Broking. "The BSE Sensex has plunged over 900 points in today's intraday trading session, sliding below the 74,400 mark and erasing approximately ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth due to a sharp 'risk-off' shift in global sentiment," notes Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top losers, Top gainers, (Opening bell)

In early trade, markets faced broad-based selling with only Infosys +1.03%, Bharti Airtel +0.44%, and Tech Mahindra +0.16% closing higher, while Tata Steel -4.66%, Power Grid -3.96%, Adani Ports -2.63%, Trent -2.56%, and SBI -2.49% led the decline as financials, metals, auto, and power stocks weighed heavily, with HDFC Bank -1.93%, Maruti -2.03%, M&M -2.02%, Titan -2.01%, and Reliance -1.13% also ending deep in the red.

On May 15, the market ended on a weak note after giving up early gains. The Sensex and Nifty slipped into the red in the second half as profit booking emerged near day highs, dragged by rising crude oil prices and a weakening rupee hovering near record lows. Nifty Realty, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, and Metal indices were the top laggards. Selective buying was seen in Media, IT, and FMCG stocks. Other sectors ended mixed, reflecting caution among investors.

Sensex NiftyToday: What are the key triggers, takeaways for investors

Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, says, "This broad market selloff is primarily triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia—compounded by strict warnings issued from the US to Iran—which have propelled Brent crude prices upward toward $112 per barrel. This steep rise in energy costs poses significant inflationary and fiscal risks for India, forcing the Indian Rupee to a historic low and sending the India VIX volatility gauge jumping over 5% to near 19.92."

"While heavily weighted banking, real estate, and consumer durable stocks bear the brunt of the downturn, defensive IT shares offer mild insulation due to currency depreciation advantages. Concurrently, corporate earnings results are driving sharp individual stock movements, with Tata Steel sliding over 3% despite strong earnings and Vodafone Idea seeing active volume after statutory relief, while technical analysts advise caution against initiating fresh long positions until clear market support structures stabilise."

Going ahead, Mr Tailor says, "The near-term outlook remains cautious to negative, as weak global cues, rising geopolitical tensions, and elevated crude oil prices continue to weigh on overall market sentiment.

Although domestic markets have shown resilience in recent sessions, sustained selling pressure near higher levels indicates a lack of strong bullish conviction."

"Traders are likely to remain focused on global developments and volatility trends, while holding above key support zones will be crucial to prevent further downside pressure in the broader market," adds Mr Tailor.

Global market

Global markets opened weak on May 18, 2026, with Dow Jones Futures down 0.85% at 49,106.39, S&P 500 slipping 1.24% to 7,408.50, and Nasdaq dropping 1.54% to 26,225.14. In Asia, sentiment stayed negative as GIFT Nifty fell 1.38% to 23,386, Hang Seng lost 1.37%, and Jakarta Composite plunged 3.69%, though KOSPI gained 0.64%.

On commodities, Brent Crude jumped 1.69% to $111.10, and Crude Oil rose 2.03% to $107.55, while Gold slipped 0.14% to $4,541.68. The Dollar Index held steady at 99.31, with USD/INR higher at 96.22.

Bitcoin is consolidating near the $77,000 level as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East push investors toward a risk-off stance. Selling pressure has increased after Bitcoin ETFs ended a six-week inflow streak, recording nearly $1 billion in net outflows. "Concerns around potential oil supply disruptions and rising inflation have also strengthened the U.S. Dollar Index to 101, which has historically weighed on Bitcoin prices. Markets are now closely watching the upcoming FOMC minutes, as the Fed’s outlook could shape risk sentiment in the months ahead. For now, $81,000 remains key resistance, while $75,000 acts as a crucial support," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.