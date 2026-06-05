FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form ever’

Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar

Noida Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of Ivy County In Noida Sector 75, Another In A PG

Noida Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of Ivy County In Noida Sector 75, Another In A PG

Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 5, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Sensex, Nifty jump amid RBI meet; what is driving rally and what investors should watch

Indian markets opened higher on Friday, 05 Jun 2026, tracking firm global cues and buying in financial and IT stocks. Here are key takeaways for investors.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty jump amid RBI meet; what is driving rally and what investors should watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid firm global cues, Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday, 05 Jun 2026, with major buying in financial and IT stocks. As of 09:46 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 74,561.64, up 201.63 points or 0.27% from the previous close of 74,360.01. The index opened at 74,629.94 and hit a day’s high of 74,717.57, with 74,480.73 as the day’s low so far. The NSE Nifty50 opened at 23,478.95 and was at 23,463.90, up 47.35 points or 0.20% from the previous close of 23,416.55. Nifty hit an intraday high of 23,516.35 and a low of 23,439.30. The jump is also seen as investors await the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical analyst at Choice Broking, says, "Gift Nifty trading around 23,550, up by 12 points, indicates steady opening cues for domestic indices. Global sentiment remains mixed as investors assess recent economic data and trade-related developments, while stability in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns continue to support overall market confidence."

Previously, on Thursday, Nifty ended marginally higher after a gap-down open, recovering from intraday lows on buying interest. Bank Nifty also closed positively, supported by strong demand in banking stocks. The market showed resilience with accumulation at lower levels, while FIIs continued to sell equities for the 7th straight session, but DII buying provided support to the broader market. 

Sensex Nifty gain: Top losers, top gainers

The early trade shows strength in financials, infra and consumer stocks, while metal and select IT names saw profit booking.  BAJFINANCE was the top gainer in early trade, up 1.71% at 888.85. It was followed by BAJFINSV +1.07% at 1728.30 and ADANIPORTS +1.02% at 1808.80. M&M +0.97% at 3044.00, TECHM +0.87% at 1500.00, ASIANPAINT +0.80% at 2683.00, INFY +0.70% at 1209.05, TITAN +0.68% at 4255.65, SBIN +0.66% at 986.10 and NTPC +0.53% at 368.30 were other gainers.

On the flip side, TATASTEEL was the biggest loser, down 1.5% at 207.30. TRENT fell 1.26% to 2801.50, and HCLTECH slipped 0.86% to 1158.50. RELIANCE, KOTAKBANK, ULTRACEMCO, BHARTIARTL and BEL also traded in red. Heavyweights HDFCBANK +0.13% at 755.55, ICICIBANK +0.22% at 1255.00 and LT +0.23% at 3948.50 held steady with minor gains, while ITC, MARUTI and INDIGO were flat to marginally weak.

hwevfhaf

Sensex Nifty gain: Key takeaways for investors

Mr Hitesh Tailor says, "The market continues to display underlying strength as buyers have consistently emerged on declines, helping benchmark indices recover from intraday weakness. Supportive domestic institutional flows and easing volatility are contributing to a more stable trading environment. However, the indices are approaching important resistance zones, and a decisive breakout above these levels will be necessary to extend the recovery and strengthen the near-term market outlook.

"The key takeaway for investors is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintained its neutral stance, triggering a wave of relief and driving both the Sensex and Nifty 50 to open comfortably higher, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Bhiilwaria notes, "With the main domestic macroeconomic risk resolved, the equity markets are shrugging off earlier global tensions and capitalising on a notable 2.39% cool-down in the India VIX fear index, prompting active stock-specific buying across major indices. Market heavyweights are finding support near key support zones—pegged at 23,300 for the Nifty 50—with early buying traction prominently leading the Nifty Auto and Nifty IT sectors to outperform."

"While tracking real-time momentum, investors should adopt a disciplined "buy-on-dips" strategy, closely watching corporate updates and upcoming mid-tier earnings as defensive buffers against volatile crude oil prices," Bhilwaria adds.

Global market

Global markets showed mixed cues as US futures were steady to weak, with Dow Jones Futures down 0.07% at 51,525.67, Nasdaq Futures slipping 0.09% to 26,830.96, while S&P 500 Futures gained 0.41% to 7,584.31. Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Gift Nifty was down 0.09% at 23,518, hinting at a flat open for India. Nikkei 225 fell 1.41% to 66,520, Hang Seng slipped 0.86% to 25,039, Taiwan Weighted dropped 1.75%, and KOSPI saw sharp selling, down 5.28% at 8,183.34. 

In commodities, Brent Crude held firm at $95.35, up 0.34%, while Gold corrected 0.76% to $4,440.84, and Crude Oil was flat at $93.05. The Dollar Index was steady at 99.41, and INR strengthened slightly with USD/INR at 95.72.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form ever’
Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie review: Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's film is MASTERPIECE of worst cinema, it's perfect punishment to your enemies
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai review: Varun's film is MASTERPIECE of worst cinema
K Annamalai quits BJP after Tamil Nadu elections, how may it impact saffron party, details here
K Annamalai quits BJP after Tamil Nadu elections, how may it impact saffron part
Why has RBI kept bank interest rates unchanged? How may it impact your pocket after petrol-diesel hikes
Why has RBI kept bank interest rates unchanged? How may it impact your pocket?
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 5, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement