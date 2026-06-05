Sensex, Nifty jump amid RBI meet; what is driving rally and what investors should watch

Indian markets opened higher on Friday, 05 Jun 2026, tracking firm global cues and buying in financial and IT stocks. Here are key takeaways for investors.

Amid firm global cues, Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday, 05 Jun 2026, with major buying in financial and IT stocks. As of 09:46 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 74,561.64, up 201.63 points or 0.27% from the previous close of 74,360.01. The index opened at 74,629.94 and hit a day’s high of 74,717.57, with 74,480.73 as the day’s low so far. The NSE Nifty50 opened at 23,478.95 and was at 23,463.90, up 47.35 points or 0.20% from the previous close of 23,416.55. Nifty hit an intraday high of 23,516.35 and a low of 23,439.30. The jump is also seen as investors await the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical analyst at Choice Broking, says, "Gift Nifty trading around 23,550, up by 12 points, indicates steady opening cues for domestic indices. Global sentiment remains mixed as investors assess recent economic data and trade-related developments, while stability in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns continue to support overall market confidence."

Previously, on Thursday, Nifty ended marginally higher after a gap-down open, recovering from intraday lows on buying interest. Bank Nifty also closed positively, supported by strong demand in banking stocks. The market showed resilience with accumulation at lower levels, while FIIs continued to sell equities for the 7th straight session, but DII buying provided support to the broader market.

Sensex Nifty gain: Top losers, top gainers

The early trade shows strength in financials, infra and consumer stocks, while metal and select IT names saw profit booking. BAJFINANCE was the top gainer in early trade, up 1.71% at 888.85. It was followed by BAJFINSV +1.07% at 1728.30 and ADANIPORTS +1.02% at 1808.80. M&M +0.97% at 3044.00, TECHM +0.87% at 1500.00, ASIANPAINT +0.80% at 2683.00, INFY +0.70% at 1209.05, TITAN +0.68% at 4255.65, SBIN +0.66% at 986.10 and NTPC +0.53% at 368.30 were other gainers.

On the flip side, TATASTEEL was the biggest loser, down 1.5% at 207.30. TRENT fell 1.26% to 2801.50, and HCLTECH slipped 0.86% to 1158.50. RELIANCE, KOTAKBANK, ULTRACEMCO, BHARTIARTL and BEL also traded in red. Heavyweights HDFCBANK +0.13% at 755.55, ICICIBANK +0.22% at 1255.00 and LT +0.23% at 3948.50 held steady with minor gains, while ITC, MARUTI and INDIGO were flat to marginally weak.

Sensex Nifty gain: Key takeaways for investors

Mr Hitesh Tailor says, "The market continues to display underlying strength as buyers have consistently emerged on declines, helping benchmark indices recover from intraday weakness. Supportive domestic institutional flows and easing volatility are contributing to a more stable trading environment. However, the indices are approaching important resistance zones, and a decisive breakout above these levels will be necessary to extend the recovery and strengthen the near-term market outlook.

"The key takeaway for investors is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintained its neutral stance, triggering a wave of relief and driving both the Sensex and Nifty 50 to open comfortably higher, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Bhiilwaria notes, "With the main domestic macroeconomic risk resolved, the equity markets are shrugging off earlier global tensions and capitalising on a notable 2.39% cool-down in the India VIX fear index, prompting active stock-specific buying across major indices. Market heavyweights are finding support near key support zones—pegged at 23,300 for the Nifty 50—with early buying traction prominently leading the Nifty Auto and Nifty IT sectors to outperform."

"While tracking real-time momentum, investors should adopt a disciplined "buy-on-dips" strategy, closely watching corporate updates and upcoming mid-tier earnings as defensive buffers against volatile crude oil prices," Bhilwaria adds.

Global market

Global markets showed mixed cues as US futures were steady to weak, with Dow Jones Futures down 0.07% at 51,525.67, Nasdaq Futures slipping 0.09% to 26,830.96, while S&P 500 Futures gained 0.41% to 7,584.31. Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Gift Nifty was down 0.09% at 23,518, hinting at a flat open for India. Nikkei 225 fell 1.41% to 66,520, Hang Seng slipped 0.86% to 25,039, Taiwan Weighted dropped 1.75%, and KOSPI saw sharp selling, down 5.28% at 8,183.34.

In commodities, Brent Crude held firm at $95.35, up 0.34%, while Gold corrected 0.76% to $4,440.84, and Crude Oil was flat at $93.05. The Dollar Index was steady at 99.41, and INR strengthened slightly with USD/INR at 95.72.