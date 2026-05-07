Sensex, Nifty remain volatile as markets weigh US-Iran talks; what investors should note

Indian markets opened higher on US-Iran deal hopes but remains volatile and cautious, here's what investors should note.

Amid a possible US-Iran deal, the Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty extending gains for a second straight session on hopes of easing US-Iran tensions. The Sensex opened at 78,339.24 against a previous close of 77,958.52, touching an early high of 78,339.24 and a low of 77,798.28. Nifty opened at 24,398.50 versus 24,330.95, with an intraday range of 24,300.70 to 24,423.35.

As of 9:27 AM on May 7, 2026, Indian markets opened flat with a slight negative bias. The BSE Sensex stood at 77,906.56, down 51.96 points or 0.07%, while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 24,322.10, lower by 8.85 points or 0.04%, indicating cautious trading after recent gains.

Previously, Indian benchmarks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with Sensex jumping 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to 77,958.52 and Nifty gaining 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to 24,330.95. Despite intraday volatility, Nifty held near the day’s high above the 24,300 mark. The rally was driven by positive global cues after reports of a potential US-Iran deal eased transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz, pulling crude prices lower and boosting the rupee. Buying was broad-based, with PSU Banks, Private Banks, Realty, Auto, and Pharma advancing 2–3%, while FMCG was the only sector in the red. Midcaps and smallcaps also outperformed, rising 1.76% and 1.93% respectively. GIFT Nifty points to a flat to positive open today, with Nifty likely to trade between 24,100 and 24,550, with reports from Bajaj Broking Ltd.

Sensex Nifty today: Top gainers, Top losers

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT witnessed gains, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Banks declined.

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, suggests, "The market setup indicates a cautious to mildly positive undertone, supported by strength in global markets and improving sentiment across Asian indices. However, ongoing geopolitical developments and uncertainty around global economic cues may keep volatility elevated during the session. Domestic markets continue to show resilience with buying interest emerging at lower levels, but traders are likely to remain selective amid profit booking at higher zones. Overall, the broader trend remains constructive, though intermittent volatility and news-driven swings may persist.

According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, investors should navigate the current Sensex and Nifty volatility by adopting a "buy-on-dips" strategy for their core portfolios while maintaining a "sell-on-rallies" approach for short-term gains. "With market sentiment heavily tied to crude oil prices and US-Iran geopolitical updates, experts recommend moving toward defensive sectors like Pharmaceuticals and Telecom and trimming exposure in the more volatile small-cap segment. Building a cash reserve and using Gold as a hedge can provide a safety net, while keeping a close eye on the Nifty’s critical 24,000 support level to gauge the market's long-term resilience," he adds.

Global Market



Global equity markets traded mostly higher, with US futures and Asian peers showing broad strength. Dow Jones futures edged up 0.14% to 49,979.27. S&P 500 futures gained 1.46% to 7,365.12, while Nasdaq futures jumped 2.02% to 25,838.94. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 5.67% to 62,885.00. Hang Seng gained 1.58% to 26,635.00, Taiwan Weighted added 2.11% to 42,024.13, and Shanghai Composite rose 0.25% to 4,170.75.

In the commodities sector, prices trended upward across the board. Energy costs climbed as Brent Crude rose to USD 101.79 and WTI Crude Oil increased to USD 95.41. Meanwhile, Gold continued to show strength as a safe-haven or inflationary hedge, gaining 0.28 per cent to trade at USD 4,704.72.

Bitcoin briefly climbed to $82,700 as optimism around a possible U.S.–Iran framework agreement improved sentiment across risk assets and eased concerns over global energy markets. The move triggered a sharp short squeeze, with more than $242 million in bearish liquidations recorded over the past 24 hours. A weaker U.S. dollar also added support to the rally. However, doubts around the progress of the deal following President Trump’s comments led to a pullback. Currently trading near $81,000, Bitcoin needs to hold above $80,500 to maintain momentum, while today’s U.S. jobless claims data could drive the next move, according to Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.