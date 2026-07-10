Sensex, Nifty rally over 1% as IT, metal stocks lead gains; What investors should note

The positive open comes as investors eye global cues and domestic earnings momentum. Check key triggers, top losers and gainers; and takeaways for investors here.

Amid mixed global cues, Indian markets opened strongly on Friday, with both benchmark indices registering solid gains in early trade. Sensex surged over 730 points, and Nifty traded above the 24,000 mark after yesterday's range-bound session. The market rally was supported by strong earnings by heavyweight companies, positive global cues and other factors fuelling investor sentiment.

At 10:15 am, the Sensex was up 795.40 points, or 1.04%, at 77,537.22. The Nifty rose 247.45 points, or 1.03%, to 24,210.25. The rally was led by IT and metal stocks, while financials and consumer names also saw steady buying.

Sensex Nifty Today: Key triggers, top losers and gainers(Early trends)

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking, says, "With Gift Nifty trading at 24,140, up by 146 points, the Asian markets started the session on a mixed footing, while U.S. futures remained largely flat ahead of key Federal Reserve cues and geopolitical developments. Despite the positive indication from Gift Nifty, traders may continue to witness stock-specific and range-bound activity as the market seeks confirmation of a sustainable recovery."

According to Vipin Dixena, the Nifty is attempting a near-term bounce after a steep fall, though caution persists. "Nifty is attempting a short-term recovery after the sharp sell-off, but the structure is still cautious because price is only back near the 50-EMA around 24,150 and has not yet convincingly reclaimed the 24,300 zone," he tells ANI.

"The immediate support is around 24,100, then 23,900-23,850, while resistance sits at 24,300; RSI has bounced sharply from oversold, which supports a technical rebound, but follow-through above 24,200-24,300 is needed to confirm that the panic leg is ending," he adds.

Gains in heavyweights like Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and TCS supported both indices. banking names such as Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI are also held in the green.

Metal and aviation stocks led early gains with Tata Steel up 2.50% at Rs 192.50, Adaniports up 2.26% at Rs1,839.90 and Indigo up 2.09% at Rs 5,338.00. IT majors also rose: TCS +2.08% at Rs 2,090.40, TechM +1.90% at Rs 1,451.25, HCLTech +1.86% at Rs 1,171.00, Infy +1.83% at Rs 1,069.30. Other gainers included Asianpaint +1.82%, Reliance +1.66%, Maruti +1.59% and ICICI bank +1.45%.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel -0.70% at Rs 1,917.00 and Eternal -0.60% at Rs 290.50.

In commodities, Precious metals recovered on Friday as a weaker dollar and improved geopolitical mood boosted buying.

Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, notes, "Gold climbed back above $4,100 per ounce after President Trump indicated that the U.S. and Iran would continue peace negotiations, easing immediate geopolitical concerns. Silver also strengthened to around $59. At the same time, crude oil stabilised near $72 per barrel, helping reduce fears of energy-driven inflation. From a technical perspective, gold faces key resistance around $4,200, while $4,000 remains an important support level. For silver, a sustained move above $64 could pave the way for a rally toward its recent monthly high near $71."

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note?

Expert says the technical setup points to a positive opening with a cautiously optimistic bias. According to Gupta (VP, Technical Research at Choice Broking), the formation of reversal patterns in both Nifty and Bank Nifty indicates the possibility of further recovery; however, confirmation through a sustained move above resistance levels is essential.

"Until Nifty decisively crosses the 24,200–24,300 zone, range-bound trading may continue. The immediate trading range for Nifty is seen between 23,800 and 24,300, and a breakout beyond either side is likely to determine the next directional move," he adds.

"The domestic bourses will look to immediately reclaim the psychological 24,000 mark as institutional liquidity remains robust and the broader indexing seeks to shrug off earlier weekly corrections," says Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, as per ANI reports.