Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge

How have GST reduction announcement and India's sovereign rating upgrade led to a surge in the Indian stock markets in Monday's opening trade?

The Sensex and the Nifty opened with a strong rally on Monday with the benchmark Nifty 50 index opening at 24,938.20, up 306.90 points or 1.25 per cent, while the BSE Sensex gaining 727.24 points or 0.90 per cent to open at 81,324.90. This rally added nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in investor wealth in the first five minutes of trading.

What has led to this rally?

GST reduction announcement

The announcement of GST rate reduction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 has boosted confidence, particularly in the consumption sector. “The government will bring Next Generation GST reforms, which will bring down the tax burden on the common man. It will be a Diwali gift for you," PM Modi had said.

Sectors expected to benefit from the GST cuts include consumption, financial services, automobiles and consumer durables. Domestic-oriented sectors and public infrastructure investments remain the focus for investors.

S&P Global upgrades India’s sovereign rating

Furthermore, on Thursday, S&P Global Ratings upgraded its assessment of India to BBB from BBB-, with a stable outlook, saying India is “among the best performing economies in the world”. “It (India) staged a remarkable comeback from the pandemic with real GDP growth over fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2024 averaging 8.8 per cent, the highest in Asia-Pacific. We expect these growth dynamics to continue in the medium term, with GDP increasing 6.8 per cent annually over the next three years,” S&P analysts said in a statement.

This is the first time in 18 years that the American rating agency has upgraded India's sovereign rating.

How much has the broader market indices surged?

In broader market indices, the Nifty 100 surged by 1.26 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.06 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.29 per cent at the time of reporting.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto climbed more than 2 per cent, FMCG rallied 1.32 per cent, IT gained 0.92 per cent, Metal surged 1.29 per cent, Realty advanced 1.24 per cent, and Private Bank rose 1.09 per cent.



With ANI inputs