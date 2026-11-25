The Sensex surged 1,372 points, while the Nifty50 gained over 412 points in early trade on Wednesday. Why is the Indian stock market celebrating?

After a day's pause for profit-taking and another day's closure on account of Guru Purab, the Indian stock markets bounced back, and the indices soared. Immediately after the opening of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday morning, the Sensex jumped 1,372.72 points, or 1.67%, to reach 83,808.71 at 9:39 AM. The National Stock Exchange was no different, as the Nifty50 gained 412 points, or 1.63%, to reach 25,761.65 at 9:40 AM. Analysts believe it has occurred mainly because the AI bubble has burst, or at least, people think so. Strong corporate results for the third quarter of the current financial year and the return of foreign investors also contributed to the sudden spurt in stock prices in India.

Sensex, Nifty soar as FPIs return to India

Analysts believe that one of the main reasons behind the surge of the Indian stock market is the return of foreign money. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and the Foreign Institutional Investors have returned to India after a gap of many months. They have invested Rs 1.22 lakh crore or $12 billion in Indian companies so far in November, the largest-ever monthly inflow. The massive investment has helped the blue-chip Nifty 50 index climb over 11% this month. It can be compared with the AI benchmark firms in South Korea and Taiwan. They are down more than 15%, and the Nasdaq index in the US fell 6% during the same period.

AI bubble bursts, stocks crash

Earlier, the indices of share markets in these countries jumped to new heights because investors pumped money into the equities with AI bets. India was left behind, and institutional investors withdrew money as India lacked AI companies with significant performance. Now, the same factors favour India. Lack of AI bets has attracted foreign investors, and India has become, ironically, a haven, with investors doubting the potential returns on massive debts for AI-related infrastructure and software. As they want to diversify from tech-heavy markets and invest in a stable economy, India has become their first choice.

Corporate results help Indian stock market, Sensex rally

Corporate results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 have been positive and encouraged foreign investors to pour money into these companies. Reuters has reported that the largest 50 Indian companies have recorded their strongest quarterly profit growth in more than four years. The foreign investors also want Indian companies to earn profit so that they too can earn money, besides withdrawing money from risk-prone AI stocks.