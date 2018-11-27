Sensex, Nifty open on flat note

Among the top gainers were Infosys, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Tech Mahindra.

The Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Tuesday opened on a flat note. In open trade, Sensex started at 35,394.77 against while Nifty at 10,621.45 At 9:37, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,367.22, up 13.14 pointsand the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,628.90, with a gain of 0.30 points.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets struggled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region.

Japan's Nikkei managed to eke out a 0.1 percent gain, and Chinese blue-chips added 0.6 per cent.

Other bourses were mixed with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also retreated 0.4 per cent, after rising sharply overnight.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent currently.

Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on the increase, planned for January 1.

The comments ran counter to recent speculation about a possible deal when Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week.

"Trump's pessimistic view on the chances of a game-changing China trade deal may puncture global equity markets' optimistic start to the week," said Sean Callow, a senior FX analyst at Westpac in Sydney.

"Combined with last week's harsh report from the U.S. trade representative, investors have only the flimsiest hope that the Trump-Xi meeting in Argentina will amount to more than a hill of soybeans."