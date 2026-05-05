Sensex, Nifty open in red as GIFT Nifty holds steady amid global cues; key triggers, what investors should note

Indian benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday, with Nifty at 24,064.65 and Sensex at 77,035.06, as analysts flagged consolidation between 23,800-24,300 amid cautious global cues and crude oil moves.

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday on a subdued note, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex trading in negative territory in early deals. As of 09:20 IST, the NSE Nifty was at 24,064.65, down 54.65 points or 0.23% from the previous close of 24,119.30. The index opened at 24,052.60 and has traded between a low of 23,949.40 and a high of 24,072.10. The BSE Sensex was also under pressure, last seen at 77,035.06, slipping 234.34 points or 0.30% from Monday’s close of 77,269.40. The 30-share index opened at 77,103.72 and has ranged from 76,745.16 to 77,110.67 so far in the session.

Overall, the technical setup indicates a flat opening followed by range-bound and volatile trade. The immediate range for Nifty is seen between 23,800 and 24,300. While the broader trend remains positive, the short-term structure suggests consolidation, and a decisive breakout above resistance levels is required for further upside, Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking. ,Tracking GIFT Nifty at 24,082, up by 37 points, he says sentiment remains cautious, and Gift Nifty hold steady, amid ongoing developments in the Middle East and movement in crude oil prices.

At close on Monday, the Sensex rose 355.90 points, or 0.46%, to 77,269.40, while the Nifty gained 121.75 points, or 0.51%, to 24,119.30. Most sectoral indices ended higher, led by Realty, Metal, Healthcare, and Pharma. IT, Media, PSU Banks, and Private Banks lagged and acted as drags on the rally.

Sensex Nifty Today; Top gainers, Top losers (Opening Bell)

Global market

Global markets showed mixed trends, with U.S. futures edging higher as Dow Jones futures gained 0.15% to 49,014.54, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.41% and 0.20%, respectively. In Asia, Nikkei 225 rose 0.38% to 59,513.12, and Taiwan Weighted added 0.11%, but Hang Seng fell 1.30% to 25,760.00 and Straits Times lost 0.50%. European indices were under pressure, with CAC down 1.74% and DAX down 1.26%. GIFT Nifty was marginally up 0.07% at 24,062.50.

In commodities, Brent crude dropped 1.14% to $113.14, and U.S. crude fell 1.97% to $104.32, yet both remain “Very Bullish,” while gold rose 0.24% to $4,533.88 but is “Very Bearish.” In currencies, USD/INR strengthened 0.29% to 95.36, Dollar Index was flat at 98.51, and EUR/USD slipped 0.04% to 1.1686.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder at CoinSwitch, says, “Bitcoin is currently trading near the $80,000 mark, with noticeable volatility driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Broader macro signals, particularly the sharp rise in oil prices, with WTI crossing $105 and Brent nearing $119, are adding to market uncertainty and keeping investor sentiment cautious."

"From a market structure standpoint, we are seeing traders closely watch the $81,500 resistance level, while the CME futures gap around $84,000 remains a key zone for potential upside. These technical levels, combined with macro developments, will likely guide near-term price action," he adds.