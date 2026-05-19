Sensex, Nifty gain despite fuel price hike: What’s driving market? Key takeaways for investors

Despite the fresh fuel price hike, the strong rally is led by a strong rally in IT heavyweights as per early trends.

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday’s session on a positive note, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in the green in early trade. As of 10:00 IST, May 19, 2026, BSE Sensex was trading at 75,475.81, up 160.77 points or 0.21%. The index opened at 75,441.27 vs the previous close of 75,315.04. Intraday high so far is 75,741.84, with a low of 75,371.07. The NSE Nifty was at 23,680.50, gaining 30.55 points or 0.13%. Nifty opened at 23,675.30, above its previous close of 23,649.95. The index touched a high of 23,768.95 and a low of 23,647.40 in the first hour. Both indices are holding above their opening levels, indicating mild buying interest at the start of trade.

Sensex Nifty gains: What's driving the market rally?

"Today’s global and domestic equity markets are operating in a highly volatile, stock-specific environment as positive corporate earnings battle severe macroeconomic pressures, including elevated Brent crude oil over $104 per barrel and a weakening Indian Rupee hitting record lows near 96.32 against the US Dollar. While domestic benchmarks like the NSE Nifty 50 (hovering around 23,650–23,700) and BSE Sensex opened marginally higher on the back of resilient Q4 results and strong large-cap IT gains, overall upside remains capped by structural inflation risks and multi-month highs in US 10-year Treasury yields at 4.63%," says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI registered MFD.

Despite the fresh fuel price hike, the strong rally is led by a strong rally in IT heavyweights as per early trends. Infosys surged 4.26% to 1191.10, topping the gainers’ list. Tech Mahindra followed with a 3.90% jump to 1486.25, while HCLTech and TCS advanced 3.37% and 3.06% respectively. The sharp upmove in IT came on optimism around global tech spending and a weaker rupee, which benefits exporters.

Other notable gainers included ETERNAL, up 1.64% to 245.20, and Trent, which added 1.13% to 4077.80. NTPC, SBIN, and ITC each rose over 0.6%. Reliance Industries edged up 0.38% to 1340.30, while M&M, LT, and Adani Ports also traded in the green.

On the flip side, private banks led the losses. ICICI Bank dropped 0.90% to 1239.70, followed by Bharti Airtel down 0.83% at 1922.00. UltraTech Cement slipped 0.82%, while Kotak Bank lost 0.68% to 389.05. HDFC Bank was down 0.31% at 766.15. Maruti and Titan also saw mild cuts of 0.37% and 0.32%, respectively. Indigo and Axis Bank opened flat at 4275.95 and 1238.40.Sector snapshot:

Sensex Nifty up: What investors should note

"To successfully navigate this macro tug-of-war, strategic investors should deploy a defensive yet opportunistic action plan: rotate capital into macro-resilient sectors like pharmaceuticals and power, leverage the weak rupee by favoring export-heavy IT stocks, enforce strict stop-loss boundaries to protect principal capital against intraday swings, and utilize the newly launched NSE Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) as a liquid, digital safe-haven hedge, " says Bhilwaria.

While Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking, says, "the technical setup suggests a mildly positive opening supported by easing geopolitical concerns, but the broader market structure remains cautious due to elevated volatility, weak momentum indicators, and persistent pressure near higher levels. Traders are likely to remain stock-specific with focus on key support levels and global developments."

Global market

The global market remained mixed to weak, with Dow Jones Futures trading -0.21% at 49,582.54, S&P 500 -0.07% at 7,403.05, Nasdaq -0.51% at 26,090.73. GIFT Nifty +0.49% at 23,733 signals a positive India open. KOSPI -3.86% at 7,236.39, Jakarta Composite -3.25% at 6,391.53, Taiwan Weighted -1.55% at 40,267.39. Nikkei -0.51%, Shanghai -0.08%, SET -0.22%. Despite deep cuts, KOSPI, Taiwan.

In commodities, oil and gold slip, with Brent -2.08% to $109.77, Crude Oil -1.68% to $102.62. Gold -0.48% to $4,545.21. Dollar Index +0.14% at 99.12 and USD/INR flat at 96.3525.

"Bitcoin found support at $76,000 after Trump halted the strike on Iran, triggering a quick risk-on rotation across markets. While the recovery is due, sentiment has improved with Strategy purchasing 24,869 BTC, helping absorb recent selling pressure. Markets are now focused on the upcoming FOMC minutes, which could provide clarity on the Fed’s stance toward future rate cuts. Investors are also closely watching Kevin Warsh’s expected transition as Fed Chair, with his initial comments likely to influence market direction. Currently trading at the $76,800 level, bulls must defend the $75,500 support to avoid further downside risk," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.