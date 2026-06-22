Sensex, Nifty gain amid lower crude prices, favourable global cues; What investors should note

Despite Gift Nifty's strength, analysts flag caution as Asia-Pacific markets stayed mixed amid Iran-Switzerland geopolitical tension. Know key takeaways for investors here.

Amid stable global indicators and a notable decline in international crude oil prices, Indian markets opened higher on Monday, June 22, 2026. At 9:44 am BSE Sensex was trading at 77,144.12, up 341.22 points or 0.44%, with a day’s range of 77,008.02 to 77,249.27. NSE Nifty also gained 101.25 points or 0.42% to 24,114.35, opening near its day’s high of 24,142.50. IT and energy stocks led the rally, while most banking and FMCG names were in the green too.

Sensex Nifty today: Top losers, gainers; key triggers

Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, says, "With Gift Nifty trading at 24,160, up by 80 points, however, global sentiment remains cautious as Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed-to-negative note following reports that Iran withdrew from talks in Switzerland after renewed geopolitical tensions. Despite the positive indication from Gift Nifty, traders are likely to remain watchful amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty."

At the time of filing, Brent crude prices softened to USD 79.55 per barrel and crude oil dropped to USD 75.83, while gold traded higher at USD 4,176.09.

Domestic factors, including a strengthening rupee and the stabilising flow of foreign portfolio investments, also provided structural support to the indices.

In early trade, Reliance led the charge, up 2.13% at ₹1337.25, while tech majors TechM, Infosys, and HCLTech climbed 1.29%, 1.15%, and 1.08% respectively. Banking names like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank also traded in the green.

On the flip side, Titan, IndiGo, and Adani Ports were the biggest laggards, slipping 0.85%, 0.81%, and 0.77%. Overall, 19 of the 30 Nifty stocks were trading higher in early deals.

Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note

Shah adds, "Overall, the technical setup remains constructive despite short-term profit booking. As long as Nifty holds above the crucial support zone of 23,800, the broader bullish trend is likely to remain intact. The immediate trading range for the index is seen between 23,800 and 24,300, while a decisive breakout above 24,300 could accelerate the move towards 24,500 in the coming sessions."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, highlighted that the technical parameters indicate a continuation of the upward trajectory for the indices."We are of the view that the short-term market outlook remains positive, and a strategy of buying on dips and selling on rallies would be ideal for traders," Chouhan said, quoted by ANI.

"In the near term, for Nifty, 23,900 and 23,800 would be major support levels. The Sensex levels would be 76,500 and 76,200." Chouhan mentioned that if the index falls below these support marks, the current uptrend could become vulnerable, prompting traders to consider strategic defensive positions.

Global market

Global markets were mixed as US futures slipped, with Dow Jones futures down 0.31% at 51,404, though S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained bullish. Asian markets showed divergence too, with the Nikkei jumped 1.80% and the Taiwan Weighted surged 2.79%, but the Hang Seng dropped 0.88%, and the Jakarta Composite fell 1.26%.

Commodities saw crude under pressure with Brent down 1.66% at $79.25 and WTI down 2.34%, while gold edged up 0.60% to $4,176.53. Dollar Index held firm near 100.92, with USD/INR at 94.40.

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, explains, "Bitcoin is stabilising around the $64,000 level as global markets navigate the aftermath of a volatile week and closely monitor the weekend's geopolitical developments. Friday’s massive $330 million liquidation of leveraged long positions effectively flushed out excess speculative froth from the derivatives market. While institutional ETF inflows are momentarily on a wait-and-watch pause, on-chain metrics reveal steady accumulation behaviour by long-term holder cohorts, preventing any deeper structural breakdown. Looking ahead into the trading week, the $60,000 zone remains a critical psychological and technical line of defence for the bulls. Conversely, a decisive daily close above the immediate overhead resistance at $64,500 is required to neutralise the current bearish bias and kickstart a sustainable relief rally toward higher liquidity pockets."