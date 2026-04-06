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Sensex, Nifty fall amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran; oil price above $110/barrel; Reasons here

The Indian market opened slightly higher on Monday; however, it soon slipped, with Sensex dropping around 360 points and Nifty falling below 22,650. The Sensex opened at 73,477.53 against the previous close of 73,319.55, while the Nifty 50 gained around 67 points to open at 22,780 on Monday.  However, the market slumped as US President Donald Trump ramped up his threats, warning Iran of a 48-hour ultimatum. The oil prices rose above $110 per barrel.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty fall amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran; oil price above $110/barrel; Reasons here
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The Indian market opened slightly higher on Monday; however, it soon slipped, with Sensex dropping around 360 points and Nifty falling below 22,650. The Sensex opened at 73,477.53 against the previous close of 73,319.55, while the Nifty 50 gained around 67 points to open at 22,780 on Monday.  However, the market slumped as US President Donald Trump ramped up his threats, warning Iran of a 48-hour ultimatum. The oil prices rose above $110 per barrel.

However, in the previous session, on 2nd April 2026, the Nifty 50 opened on a weak note with a sharp gap-down at 22,383.40 and declined further to an intraday low of 22,182.55 during the first half of the session. In the latter half, strong buying interest emerged, driving the index higher to an intraday high of 22,782.30. Despite the negative start, the index managed to recover and closed in positive territory at 22,713.10, registering a marginal gain of 33.70 points or 0.15% over the previous close. 

Sensex, Nifty today: What are the top gainers, top losers 

The market saw some significant movements today, with certain sectors and companies outperforming others. IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank saw a decline of over 1-2% in their shares on the Sensex.  The top gainers are Zudio (parent company Trent), Tech Mahindra, Titan, Infosys, and Power Grid. These companies saw a gain of 1-4% in their shares, bucking the overall trend. 

What are the reasons behind the Sensex and Nifty fall?

According to Mr Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO& Founder, Stockify, the current decline in Sensex and Nifty demonstrates how geopolitical factors determine stock market movements. "The situation developed after Donald Trump issued Iran a 48-hour deadline, which created heightened worries about Middle Eastern unrest, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a crucial worldwide oil transportation route, says Mr Jhunjhunwala.

"The market response came from both the announcement and its future consequences. The region experienced disturbances that resulted in crude oil price increases that created new inflationary pressures and economic stability threats. India experiences immediate economic consequences, which include higher import expenses and currency devaluation, and potential fiscal balance difficulties. The investor pattern demonstrates an interesting aspect. The market experiences controlled risk reduction instead of panic because investors have begun to withdraw their funds. Foreign investors have become more cautious while domestic investors make specific capital allocation changes, which results in widespread market decline that remains under control, explains Mr Jhunjhunwala.

"The market decline results from an evaluation of current conditions and market participants' future expectations. The presence of global conflicts, together with energy market dynamics, forces stock markets to evaluate their current status before moving forward," he adds.

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