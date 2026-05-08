Sensex, Nifty fall amid renewed US-Iran hostilities,Oil prices jump; what investors should note

Indian benchmarks opened lower on Friday, with Sensex down 419 points to 77,424.61 and Nifty falling 134 points to 24,192.20, dragged by banking and auto stocks. Details here

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday’s session on a weak note, with both Sensex and Nifty opening in the red. The BSE Sensex was at 77,424.61 as of 9:36 am IST, down 419.91 points or 0.54% from the previous close of 77,844.52. After opening at 77,631.94, the index touched an early high of 77,647.44 before slipping to a day’s low of 77,291.72. The NSE Nifty 50 mirrored the trend, trading at 24,192.20, a fall of 134.45 points or 0.55%. The index opened at 24,233.65 and moved between a high of 24,253.80 and a low of 24,158.15 in early deals.

Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking, has predicted, "Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious negative note, with Gift Nifty trading at 24,314, down by 85 points amid renewed geopolitical concerns following reported Iran–US clashes. Asian markets traded mixed in early trade, while global sentiment remained cautious due to rising Middle East tensions."

Going ahead, Mr Shah says, "As long as Nifty holds above the 24,200–24,000 support zone, the broader trend is likely to remain constructive. A sustained move above 24,500 may trigger further upside toward 24,600 and 24,800, while a break below 24,000 could drag the index toward 23,800."

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers

Banking and auto stocks led the decline, with the Nifty Private Bank index down 0.96%. Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas also slipped, losing 0.87% and 0.78% respectively. Financial services and PSU banks followed suit, falling 0.75% and 0.68%. Selective buying in FMCG, IT, and pharma provided some cushion to the broader market.

(As of 9:18 am, May 8, 2026)

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

The Indian stock market is currently witnessing a sharp correction, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 retreating as renewed US-Iran hostilities trigger risk-off sentiment, says Mr Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD. "The primary driver of this volatility is the sudden spike in Brent crude prices above the $100 mark, which threatens India’s fiscal stability by increasing the import bill and stoking inflationary pressures. For investors, this environment necessitates a cautious approach, focusing on the rupee's depreciation and the potential for sustained FII outflows. While oil-sensitive sectors like paints and aviation face immediate margin pressure, the market's trajectory will likely depend on whether geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz escalate further or stabilise through diplomatic channels," he adds.

Global Market

Global markets are trading cautiously amid geopolitical tensions, with US Dow Jones futures edging up 0.09% to 49,642.52, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.38% and 0.13% respectively. Nikkei slipped 0.62%, Hang Seng shed 1.20%, Taiwan Weighted lost 0.85%, and KOSPI fell 0.52%.

Brent Crude rose 1.48% to $101.54, and WTI gained 1.38% to $96.12, Dollar Index was flat at 98.23. USD/INR climbed 0.32% to 94.56, while GBP/INR and EUR/INR eased slightly.

Bitcoin is consolidating after its recent move above $82,000, as traders begin booking profits near higher levels. Despite the pullback, Bitcoin remains in an uptrend, currently trading at $79,500, with buyers staying in control. "Institutional demand continues to provide strong support, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting more than $1 billion in inflows this week, the highest since January. However, investors should remain cautious, as nearly $15 billion in long liquidations sit below current prices, increasing downside risk during volatility. For now, holding above the $79,000 support zone remains crucial for sustaining momentum," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.

A move back above the $80.5K level could improve near-term sentiment and support price stabilisation. For investors, gradually building positions over time may be a more disciplined and balanced approach than trying to time short-term market fluctuations, suggests CoinSwitch.