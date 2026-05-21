Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Will market rally hold ahead of PM's Cabinet meet? Key takeaways for investors

Sensex and Nifty extended gains in early trade led by Indigo and BEL, but experts warn of near-term volatility ahead of PM Modi’s 5 pm ministers’ meet. Check key takeaways for investors here.

The Indian stock market on Thursday opened higher, extending gains as buying emerged across auto, metal and banking counters. The BSE Sensex surged 264.99 points, or 0.35%, to 75,583.38 at 9:30 am, while the NSE Nifty added 107.10 points, or 0.45%, to 23,766.10 at 9:31 am. Sensex opened at 75,732.42 vs the previous close of 75,318.39, while the Nifty opened at 23,830.05 vs the previous close of 23,659.00.

Sensex, Nifty gain: What led to the market rally?

Aviation and defence stocks led the charge in early trade. InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) surged 2.73% to 4379.80, topping the Nifty 50 chart. Bharat Electronics (BEL) followed up, up 1.92% at 421.35. Asian Paints gained 1.43% to 2636.25, while Tata Steel added 1.13% to 209.40. Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, and ITC also traded with gains of 0.55% to 0.81%. Auto major Maruti climbed 0.47% to 13058.00. HDFC Bank rose 0.65% to 764.45, ICICI Bank was up 0.42% at 1242.65, and SBI gained 0.32% to 954.30. Axis Bank added 0.27%. However, Kotak Bank slipped 0.01% to 383.10.

Trent was the top loser, down 0.92% at 4060.75. Sun Pharma fell 0.42% to 1872.65, while Infosys lost 0.38% to 1192.30. TCS and Titan were also marginally lower by 0.14% each. Heavyweights like Reliance Industries traded flat, up just 0.01% at 1359.95. Bharti Airtel added 0.14% to 1908.00.

Sensex, Nifty gain: Will market rally hold ahead of PM's Cabinet meet?

Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, says, "The extension of gains by the Sensex and Nifty reflects building investor optimism ahead of Prime Minister Modi's crucial Council of Ministers meeting, but near-term volatility is highly likely to challenge whether this rally can fully hold."

"While cooling global oil prices and a welcome return of foreign institutional buyers provide strong structural support to push Nifty toward the 23,850 resistance zone, the upcoming 5:00 PM ministerial performance review introduces temporary policy uncertainty. Consequently, investors should expect brief profit-booking and must remain cautious of stretched valuations, focusing instead on resilient large-cap sectors like Banking, IT, and Metals that are fundamentally anchored against sudden macro shifts," he adds.

While the positive jump is supported by strong global cues and easing volatility, the momentum indicators indicate weakening bearish pressure; the broader trend remains cautious as the benchmark indices continue to trade below key moving averages. A decisive breakout above 23,800 on Nifty will be crucial for further upside momentum in the coming sessions, " says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Global Market

Global equities posted broad gains, with Asian markets leading the rally while US futures were mixed ahead of the open. Dow Jones Futures slipped 0.09% to 49,963.91, S&P 500 futures rose 1.08% to 7,432.97, and Nasdaq futures jumped 1.54% to 26,270.36, signalling tech-led strength. Asian markets surged, led by South Korea’s KOSPI, which rocketed 7.46% to 7,789.88, topping regional gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3.60% to 61,955.00. GIFT Nifty traded 0.41% higher at 23,763.50.

In commodities, Brent Crude gained 0.57% to $105.62, and Gold dipped 0.03% to $4,537.12. In currencies, the Dollar Index was steady at 99.16, up 0.02%, and the Rupee strengthened, with USD/INR down 0.70% to 96.15.

"Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery despite ongoing macro uncertainty and continued ETF outflows weighing on sentiment. Currently trading near $78,000, BTC benefited from improved risk appetite after Nvidia’s strong quarterly earnings boosted confidence across global markets. On-chain data also suggests buyers remain active at current levels, supporting accumulation and helping stabilise prices. If momentum sustains, Bitcoin could retest the $80,000–$82,000 range, while the broader resistance zone remains between $86,000 and $90,000. Meanwhile, the $76,000 level continues to act as a key support area for the current market structure, "says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.