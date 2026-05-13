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Sensex, Nifty edge down on mixed global cues; IT, PSU banks weigh, key takeaways for investors

On Wednesday, Sensex slipped 52.51 pts to 74,506.73, and Nifty eased 10.20 pts to 23,369.35 in early trade, while Metal, Pharma, and Healthcare led gains, while Media, IT, and PSU Bank saw minor declines. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 13, 2026, 10:23 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty edge down on mixed global cues; IT, PSU banks weigh, key takeaways for investors
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On May 13, 2026, the Indian equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note, with both Sensex and Nifty trading marginally lower amid mixed global cues. As of 09:55, the BSE Sensex was down 52.51 points or 0.07% at 74,506.73.

Sensex Nifty: Top losers, Top gainers (Early Trends)

The index opened at 74,439.34, below its previous close of 74,559.24, and swung between an intraday low of 74,134.48 and a high of 74,981.34 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also witnessed subdued sentiment. As of 09:57, it was trading at 23,369.35, down 10.20 points or 0.04%. The Nifty opened at 23,362.45 versus Monday’s close of 23,379.55, and moved in a range of 23,262.55 to 23,503.80 during the session so far.

The market showed a generally positive trend across most sectoral indices, with NIFTY Metal leading the gains at a significant 1.44 per cent increase. Other sectors showing steady growth include NIFTY Pharma (0.67 per cent), NIFTY Healthcare index (0.56 per cent), and NIFTY Oil & Gas (0.46 per cent). Conversely, a few sectors experienced minor declines, specifically NIFTY media, which dropped by 0.93 per cent, followed by marginal dips in NIFTY IT (-0.04 per cent) and NIFTY PSU Bank (-0.03 per cent). Overall, indices like NIFTY FMCG and NIFTY Realty remain in the green.

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Sensex Nifty today: What investors should note

Going ahead, the technical setup suggests continued weakness and elevated volatility in the near term amid persistent global concerns, FII selling, and rising crude oil prices, says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking. "Unless Nifty manages to reclaim and sustain above the 23,400 zone, bears are likely to maintain control over the market in the upcoming sessions," he adds. 

Further, the current financial environment underscores why disciplined frameworks outperform reactive trading, as evidenced on Wednesday when the BSE Sensex fell over 300 points in early trade, and the NSE Nifty 50 slid below 23,300 amid structural macroeconomic friction, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD. 

"This persistent downward pressure, fueled by a spike in Brent crude oil hovering near $110 per barrel, an elevated India VIX signalling short-term fear, and heavy FII selling, has triggered broad sector corrections, particularly affecting consumer and jewellery stocks after recent gold import tariff hikes to 15%. 

Mr Bhilwaria suggests retail investors attempting to time these geopolitical and macro-driven market bottoms often lead to costly emotional exits, whereas maintaining an active Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) exploits this very volatility by executing rupee cost averaging. "Because fixed recurring allocations systematically buy more mutual fund units when Net Asset Values (NAVs) drop, a down market inherently lowers an investor's average cost basis, transforming temporary market drawdowns into institutional foundations for exponential wealth compounding once historical averages reassert themselves," he adds. 

Global market

The global market remained volatile, with Futures trading flat to lower. Dow Jones Futures at 49,753.79 (-0.01%), S&P 500 7,400.96 (-0.16%), Nasdaq 26,088.20 (-0.71%). The Asian market remained mostly green except in Taiwan and Indonesia. KOSPI led gains +2.08% at 7,805.48 and SET Composite +1.99% at 1,513.75. Nikkei 225 +0.86%, Straits Times +0.83%, Hang Seng +0.32%, Shanghai Comp +0.09%. Losers: Jakarta Composite -1.66% and Taiwan Weighted -1.58%. GIFT NIFTY flat at 23,424.00 (+0.00%). 

In commodities, oil pulled back but stayed elevated. Brent Crude $106.36 (-1.30%) and Crude Oil $100.82 (-1.33%), and Gold $4,699.35 (-0.33%). In currencies, Dollar Index 98.34 (+0.04%) and USD/INR at 95.68 (+0.04%). 

Bitcoin is holding steady above the $80,000 level despite a hotter CPI print, showing a strong buyer conviction. "Historically, 10 of the last 11 CPI releases were followed by short-term downside for Bitcoin, making the latest post-CPI resilience a likely shift in market behaviour. On-chain activity has also strengthened, with daily Bitcoin transactions rising 116% so far in May, suggesting growing network participation. After multiple rejections, the resistance at $83,000 becomes crucial to sustain BTC’s momentum. On the downside, $78,000 continues to act as a major support zone," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.

 

 

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