Sensex, Nifty down, wipe Rs 5 lakh crore amid global uncertainties: What investors should note

The decline was driven by a combination of factors: the rupee hitting a lifetime low of 95.58, Brent crude surging above $105 per barrel, and geopolitical uncertainty after US President Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal. Analysts called it a “perfect storm” of global and domestic pressures.

Indian equity benchmarks continued their negative streak, opening on a weak note on May 12, 2026, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in the red by mid-morning. The BSE Sensex was at 75,374.31 at 10:14 AM IST, down 640.97 points, or 0.84%, from the previous close of 76,015.28. After opening at 75,688.39, the index touched a high of 75,741.96 before slipping to a day’s low of 75,258.72. Nifty follows suit, trading at 23,647.15, a decline of 168.70 points, or 0.71%. The index opened at 23,722.60 and moved between 23,613.55 and 23,757.55 during the session. The broad selloff erased more than Rs 5 lakh crore in market capitalisation, bringing BSE’s total to Rs 462 lakh crore.

The decline was driven by a fresh lifetime low for the rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and renewed geopolitical uncertainty after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal. The broad selloff erased more than Rs 5 lakh crore in market capitalisation, bringing BSE’s total to Rs 462 lakh crore.

'The recent market crash, which wiped out over ₹5 lakh crore in investor wealth, was triggered by a "perfect storm" of global and domestic pressures, primarily US President Trump’s rejection of an Iran peace proposal and the subsequent surge in Brent crude prices above $105 per barrel. This geopolitical tension, coupled with the Indian Rupee hitting a record low of 95.58 and PM Modi's recent call for domestic austerity, has fueled fears of a significant consumption slowdown and sustained FII outflows, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers

Market sentiment is broadly negative, with most sectors trading in the red. IT is facing the heaviest pressure amid concerns around technology earnings and global demand. Realty, media, and financial services are also showing weakness. The only pockets of resilience are metal and oil & gas, where selective buying in commodity-linked sectors is providing support.

Sensex Nifty Today: What Investors Should Note

"Global equities traded mostly firmer after mild gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched fresh record highs. However, elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical concerns continued to cap overall market sentiment, says Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking. Going ahead, Mr Shah suggests, "the technical setup suggests a weak and volatile start for the market amid rising geopolitical tensions, elevated volatility, and weakening momentum indicators. While the 23,555 level remains a crucial near-term support for Nifty, a decisive breakdown below this zone could trigger further downside pressure in the coming sessions."

"Investors should closely monitor the Nifty’s 23,700 support level and expect continued volatility as the India VIX remains elevated; while IT and consumer stocks are under pressure, experts suggest using this dip to selectively accumulate high-quality names in Pharma and Banking for the long term," suggests Mr Bhilwaria.

Global Market

Global market remained mixed, with Dow Jones futures slipping 32.52 points, or 0.07%, to 49,671.95, while S&P 500 futures gained 13.91 points, or 0.19%, to 7,412.84, and Nasdaq futures rose 27.05 points, or 0.10%, to 26,274.13. Gift Nifty was down 177.50 points, or 0.75%, at 23,609.50. Nikkei led gains with a 257.12 point, or 0.41%, rise to 62,675.00, while Taiwan Weighted jumped 391.68 points, or 0.94%, to 42,181.74. Hang Seng, Straits Times, and SET Composite posted modest advances.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.57% to $104.81 per barrel, and US crude gained 0.93% to $98.98, while gold eased 0.50% to $4,711.91. Currency markets saw the dollar index rise 0.22% to 98.15. The rupee weakened further, with USD/INR up 0.19% at 95.5025.

Bitcoin is holding near $81,000 as investors focus on two major catalysts converging this week. The US April CPI data drops today, with headline inflation expected at 3.7% year-on-year. If core inflation surprises on the upside, it could dampen rate-cut hopes and weigh on risk assets. At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $706.1 million and Ethereum $77.1 million, reflecting continued institutional conviction. On the regulatory front, the Senate Banking Committee is expected to take up the CLARITY Act on Thursday, with the wider crypto fund market having now posted six consecutive weeks of inflows, a sign that institutional capital is already pricing in a positive legislative outcome, says Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex.