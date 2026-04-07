Sensex, Nifty down as Trump's Iran deadline looms, oil prices remains above $110/barrel; 5 key triggers

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BUSINESS
Sensex opened 372 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 73,734, while Nifty began the session at 22,838, declining 1 per cent each amid uncertainty over a possible resolution to the West Asia conflict.
The Indian stock market opened in the red as the benchmark indices BSE Sensex fell over 700 pts in the opening session, while Nifty was below 22,800 on Tuesday. The investors remained on edge as US President Donald Trump warned Iran of 'complete demolition' if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, giving a deadline till 8 pm.
The BSE Sensex stood at 73,371.20 points, a significant fall of 735.65 points or 0.99 per cent at 9:16 am, while the NSE Nifty 50 started at 22,741.30 points, recording a decrease of 226.95 points or 0.99 per cent. Brent crude prices, which traded at USD 111.43, were up by 1.66 or 1.51 per cent as of 9:20 IST. Indian rupee opened at 93.0025 per US dollar, up 0.06% from the previous close at 93.06.
Sensex opened 372 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 73,734, while Nifty began the session at 22,838, declining 1 per cent each amid uncertainty over a possible resolution to the West Asia conflict. Later in early trade, the 30-scrip basket declined as much as 1.11 per cent or 824.44 points, hitting an intraday low of 73,282, while the 50-share index plummeted by 1 per cent or 248.95 points to 22,719.30, an intraday low amid selling pressure in all sectors. Sector-wise, financial, auto, real estate and pharma indices declined up to 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Eternal, Max Healthcare, M&M, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's were among the top laggards.
The key stocks which took a hit in opening session are Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (431.70, -29.41, -6.38%), Bank of India (138.87, -4.19, -2.93%), Zydus Wellness Ltd. (494.75, -14.61, -2.87%), Bharat Forge Ltd. (1623.50, -47.10, -2.82%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (4967.00, -136.50, -2.68%). These stocks saw significant drops, with volumes ranging from 53.70K to 3443.34K.
Asian markets remained cautious, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 erased early gains to trade 0.2 per cent lower, while South Korea’s secondary trading board Kosdaq was down 0.75 percent as of 02:20 GMT on Tuesday. Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 0.22 per cent as of 02:30 GMT. The US market closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending gains for a fourth straight session, while the Dow Jones also ended in the green.