Sensex, Nifty down amid Parliament session: Experts weigh in on key triggers behind fall; investors' takeaways

Although the gap-down opening on Day 1 is due to a mix of global factors, policy uncertainty with Parliament starting adds to the market mood. Here's what experts say.

Amid the mixed global cues and the first day of the Parliament monsoon session, the Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Monday. Both Sensex and Nifty began the week with a gap-down opening, with the Sensex falling more than 500 points and the Nifty trading around the 24,200 level.

As of 12:22 IST, the BSE Sensex was down 569.71 points, or 0.73%, at 77,581.74. The index hit an intraday low of 77,444.79 and a high of 78,151.45. The Sensex’s 52-week range stands between 69,505.87 and 88,566.47. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 153.75 points, or 0.63% lower at 24,180.55. It moved between a day’s low of 24,149.90 and a high of 24,262.35. The Nifty’s 52-week low is 22,186.00, and its 52-week high is 26,566.20.

Sectorally, the market stands defensively, and IT stocks are leading gains, while financials are lagging. At 12: 46pm, TRENT was the top gainer, up 2.25% at Rs 2905.75, followed by BHARTIARTL +1.31% and POWERGRID +1.00%. Other gainers included NTPC, SUNPHARMA, ITC, TECHM, HCLTECH, ULTRACEMCO and ICICIBANK. On the downside, heavy selling was seen in banking stocks with HDFCBANK falling 5.23% to Rs 776.80 and AXISBANK down 5% to Rs 1252.60, while KOTAKBANK -2.55% and MARUTI -3.03% also weighed. INDIGO, M&M, INFY, BAJFINANCE and TCS were among other major laggards in the session.

Although the gap-down opening on Day 1 is due to a mix of global factors, policy uncertainty with Parliament starting adds to the market mood. If there are no major negative announcements, the impact may fade in a few days; however, big reform surprises can drive a longer market move.

Market down: Experts weigh in on key triggers

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, explains that the recent 2026 stock market decline is primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which triggered an oil price shock with Brent crude surging past $100–$114 per barrel, ultimately feeding fears of persistent global inflation. "These inflationary pressures, coupled with robust economic data, have forced central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates and tighter monetary policies, pushing bond yields up and driving massive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows from emerging equity markets," says Mr Bhilwaria.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, asserts the present pullback in the equity markets reflects a combination of many global and domestic factors and not any single reason. Along with geopolitical tensions, uncertainty regarding global interest rates, the FII outflows, and profit booking have contributed to the current pullback. "Further, sectoral instability has also been brought about by mixed corporate earnings and caution prevailing among the investors," he adds.

Earlier, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking, predicted that the markets are expected to witness a cautious start on Monday, noting the GIFT Nifty trading around 24,295, down nearly 55 points, indicating a weak opening for domestic equities. "Global cues remain negative after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, while a strong surge in crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is likely to keep investors on edge during the opening session. Despite the weak global backdrop, the domestic market continues to exhibit a resilient technical structure, suggesting that any decline may attract buying at lower levels," he says.

Key takeaways for investors

According to experts, India’s long-term story remains intact due to rising consumption, infra growth, digital adoption, and retail participation despite near-term volatility from global and domestic factors. Experts advise that investors who stay disciplined and avoid rushed decisions are likely to benefit most when the recovery begins.

"For investors, the crucial takeaways are to prioritise financial resilience and portfolio liquidity over chasing hyper-growth hype, avoid emotional panic-selling during sharp corrections, and focus on diversifying into fundamentally sound, broad market indexes to effectively weather macro volatility," says Bhilwaria.

Gupta adds that while weak global cues and rising crude oil prices may trigger a cautious opening, the domestic market's strong technical setup and supportive derivatives positioning continue to favour a buy-on-dips strategy. "Traders should closely monitor the 24,100 support and 24,500 resistance on Nifty for the next directional move, while stock-specific action is likely to remain the preferred trading approach," he says.

Jhunjhunwala says investors should avoid panic selling during volatility, since emotional decisions can hurt long-term wealth creation. Instead, follow a diversified investment strategy across asset classes and sectors, and review portfolios regularly to stay aligned with goals and manage risk.

"As volatility might persist in the near future, despite the rapidly changing national and international conditions, the overall outlook of India’s economy remains positive in the long term.. Structural factors behind India’s growth story, such as rising domestic consumption, infrastructure development, adoption of digital technologies, and growing retail investment, remain unaffected. Investors who do not rush into decisions and continue to invest in fundamentally sound companies are likely to take full advantage of the steady recovery of the markets once the upswing truly begins," he adds.