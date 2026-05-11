Sensex, Nifty crash, wiping nearly Rs 6 lakh crore amid PM Modi's call for energy saving; what investors should note

All Sensex stocks closed lower, with Titan down over 5% and IndiGo, SBI, M&M, Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, and Bharti Airtel falling 2–4%. India VIX jumped 10% to 18.50. Details inside.

The Indian equity benchmarks started the week on a weak note, with both Sensex and Nifty trading in the red during early trade. At 09:50 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 1,042.40 points, or 1.35%, at 76,285.79. The index opened at 76,638.09 and has so far ranged between 76,236.70 and 76,678.52, trading below its previous close of 77,328.19. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 293.35 points, or 1.21%, to 23,882.80. Nifty opened at 23,970.10 and touched an intraday low of 23,864.10 and a high of 23,986.80, compared to its last close of 24,176.15.

Sensex Nifty Today: Key triggers, Top gainers, top losers

This comes as fading Iran-US peace hopes and surging crude prices spooked investors. PM Modi’s call for energy conservation added to the pressure, wiping nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in market cap.

As the Sensex and Nifty plummeted, the primary catalyst was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s urgent appeal for citizens to adopt "crisis-mode" conservation, including reviving work-from-home to save fuel and postponing gold purchases to protect foreign exchange reserves. This domestic caution was exacerbated by Brent crude prices surging past $105 per barrel following U.S. President Trump’s rejection of an Iran peace proposal, which heightened fears of a long-term energy supply crunch, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

All Sensex stocks closed lower, with Titan down over 5% and IndiGo, SBI, M&M, Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, and Bharti Airtel falling 2–4%. India VIX jumped 10% to 18.50. Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped ∼1% each, and all sectoral indices ended in the red, led by Consumer Durables at -3%. On the NSE, 2,057 stocks declined vs 605 advances.

(As of 9:36 am)

Indian benchmarks closed in the red on 8 May, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,200 level amid subdued global cues, higher crude oil prices, and escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Persistent foreign institutional investor selling added to the pressure. At close, the Sensex shed 516.33 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 77,328.19, while the Nifty declined 150.50 points, or 0.62%, to 24,176.15.

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

'The market setup indicates a cautious and volatile start to the week amid mixed global cues and geopolitical uncertainty. While Nifty continues to hold above key near-term support levels, weakening momentum indicators and pressure near higher zones suggest that consolidation may continue unless the index decisively breaks out of the 23,800–24,500 range,' says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking.

For investors, this crash signals a shift toward a "sell on rallies" sentiment, where the focus has moved from aggressive growth to defensive positioning in a landscape marked by a weakening rupee and potential cooling in consumer spending, adds Mr Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

Global Market

Global markets saw mixed results as rising crude prices and geopolitical jitters weighed on sentiment. US futures pointed lower, with the Dow Jones down 0.27% at 49,473.38, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq held gains of 0.84% and 1.71%, respectively. European indices ended mixed last week, with FTSE down 0.43% and DAX slipping 1.34%. In Asia, Gift Nifty signalled a weak open for India, trading 1.64% lower at 23,842, while KOSPI surged 4.58% and Shanghai Composite added 0.94%. Nikkei dipped 0.13%, and Jakarta Composite fell 0.91%.

Commodity markets saw crude rally sharply, with Brent up 4.37% at $105.72 and WTI up 4.95% at $100.15, while gold eased 0.88% to $4,674.52. In forex, the dollar index rose 0.24% to 98.13, and USD/INR climbed 0.69% to 95.13, reflecting pressure on the rupee.

Bitcoin is holding above the $81,000 level despite stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data reducing expectations of near-term rate cuts. Market sentiment, however, remained supported by optimism around the Senate’s upcoming vote on the CLARITY Act, which helped sustain buying interest over the weekend. Institutional demand also stayed strong, with Bitcoin ETFs recording $630 million in net inflows last week. "The week ahead will be driven by macro triggers, with the CPI data and the Fed leadership change influencing the market direction. A close above the $82,000 level could push BTC higher, with support at $78,000 acting as a major support, says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst," Mudrex.