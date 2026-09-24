Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out as oil spike, geopolitical fears hammer markets

Coming under the pressure of the soaring crude oil price that hit $106 per barrel and the escalating US-Iran war, Dalal Street witnessed the bloodbath once again on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex crashed 1.54% or 1,156.79 points, and slipped to 73,671.56. Similarly, the Nifty50 lost 1.57% or 369 points, to 23,077.80. The stock market meltdown wiped out market capitalisation worth about Rs 4 lakh crore in a single day. Besides the spurt in crude prices, a steep rise in US Treasury yields, weaker global risk sentiment amid geopolitical and trade uncertainty, and growing expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes hit the Indian bourses hard. The BSE and the NSE reacted to a fall in Wall Street and the Asian markets.

At the time of writing this news story on Wednesday afternoon, Brent was selling at $105.50 per barrel. A barrel is equal to 159 litres. Oil prices went up in flames after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that Tehran would not bow to threats. Replying to Donald Trump's threat of wiping out the entire country on the same podium, he also said that Iran won’t give up the right to develop nuclear technology for economic development. The situation worsened as he declared to not allow navigation through the Strait of Hormuz until the US lifted the economic sanctions.

It was a bigger blow to India because it imports about 85% of its fuel needs and about 45% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher yields on US bonds

A sharp rise in yields on US bonds added fuel to the fire that had erupted on Wall Street and spread to Tokyo. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury soared to 5.11%, its highest level since 2007. It complicated the situation, as the rise in yields increased expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Higher US yields can make dollar assets more attractive, and the Financial Institutional Investors (FIIs) in India may look to greener pastures, leaving the Indian market.

(Crude Price: Representative Image)

Rate increase by Fed Reserve?

If reports are to be believed, in the hope of an increase in rates by the Federal Reserve, traders increased their bets, with the probability moving above 66%. It may hit the Indian bourses directly. The reason is simple. If interest rates stay higher for longer, borrowing costs can remain on the upper side, and valuations of riskier assets can come under pressure.