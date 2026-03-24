Sensex jumps over 800 points, Nifty above 22700; Oil prices rebound after 11% fall, 5 factors behind market rally

The Indian stock market opened in green with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex rising 874 points to 83,571, while the NSE Nifty gained 288 points to trade at 22,801. At 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was trading 239.85 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 22,745.5, and the Sensex was trading 778.80 points or 1.07 per cent higher at 73,478.4. The market rebound is driven by US President Donald Trump's hint at talks with Iran, easing crude oil prices temporarily. IT stocks led the charge, pushing markets higher amid the West Asia conflict.

The Indian stock market opened in green with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex rising 874 points to 83,571, while the NSE Nifty gained 288 points to trade at 22,801. At 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was trading 239.85 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 22,745.5, and the Sensex was trading 778.80 points or 1.07 per cent higher at 73,478.4. The market rebound is driven by US President Donald Trump's hint at talks with Iran, easing crude oil prices temporarily. IT stocks led the charge, pushing markets higher amid the West Asia conflict.

Crude oil prices are on the rise again, hitting $104 per barrel for Brent crude, after Iran denied talks with the US to end the Gulf conflict. This contradicts Donald Trump's statement that a deal could be reached soon, causing a 4% jump in West Texas Intermediate. The price surge follows a 10% drop on Monday, when Trump announced a five-day delay in attacks on Iran's power plants, citing productive talks with Iranian officials.

Sensex, Nifty Today: What are key factors behind the market rally

"The markets are showing encouraging momentum in the mid-session, with Sensex and Nifty holding firm and reflecting strong investor confidence. Positive domestic cues and selective buying across key sectors are supporting the upward trend. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to outperform, highlighting a healthy risk appetite and broader market participation. Investors remain optimistic about India’s growth story, leading to sustained interest in quality stocks. While minor fluctuations are part of the journey, the overall sentiment stays upbeat, with markets poised to build on the current strength and maintain a constructive outlook through the trading session," says Senthil Kumar R, Nitstone Finserv.

Bitcoin is holding above $70,000 after initial optimism around easing Middle East tensions supported the rally. However, Iran’s denial of peace talks quickly cooled sentiment, triggering over $810 million in liquidations in 24 hours and increasing caution among investors. "While lower oil prices and ongoing institutional buying provide a supportive backdrop, markets remain in a wait-and-watch mode. A clear sign of de-escalation could drive sustained demand and push BTC above the $72,500 resistance. On the downside, any escalation may increase pressure, with $68,000 acting as a key support level," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.

​Global market



In the commodities segment, gold prices continued their downward trend, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 137370 per 10 grams. Silver prices also declined sharply by more than 3 per cent to Rs 217823 per kg.Sectoral indices on the NSE showed broad-based buying, with all sectors opening in the green. Nifty Auto surged more than 2 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank gained 2.40 per cent, Nifty IT rose 1.46 per cent, Nifty FMCG increased 1.44 per cent, Nifty Metal jumped 2.31 per cent, Nifty Pharma advanced 1.15 per cent, and Nifty Private Bank gained 1.62 per cent.In other Asian markets, a positive trend was observed. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.75 per cent to 51920, Singapore's Straits Times gained 0.13 per cent to 4849, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increased 1.75 per cent to 24797, Taiwan's Weighted index remained flat at 32697, and South Korea's KOSPI index surged more than 2 per cent to 5522.US markets also ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones rallied by 1.38 per cent to close at 46208, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent to 6581, and the Nasdaq rose by 1.38 per cent to 21946.



(With ANI inputs)