Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty reclaims 23400 as US-Iran peace deal hopes push oil prices down; key takeaways for investors

Trump’s announcement of a potential US-Iran peace deal this weekend lifted sentiment as it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude down to $89/barrel, a 2-month low. What are key takeways for investors.

Indian markets opened strongly on Friday, June 12, 2026, with both the benchmark indices starting the day in the green with the Sensex up over 890 points and Nifty reclaiming 23,400. The market rally comes amid cooling geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices. Trump’s announcement of a potential US-Iran peace deal this weekend lifted sentiment as it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude down to $89/barrel, a 2-month low.

"Global sentiment remains supportive amid easing concerns over major geopolitical developments and improving risk appetite across international markets. Positive global cues, coupled with stability in key commodity prices, may help support bullish sentiment during the early part of the session," says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Sensex Nifty gain: Top gainers, top losers

The BSE Sensex opened at 74,709.27 and quickly climbed to trade at 74,722.96 at 9:35 am, up 890.41 points or 1.21% from the previous close of 73,832.55. The index made a day’s high of 74,859.16 and a low of 74,709.27 in early trade. The NSE Nifty 50 opened at 23,412.55 and rose to 23,423.35 at 9:24 am, gaining 261.75 points or 1.13% from Thursday’s close of 23,161.60. The index touched an intraday high of 23,455.95 and a low of 23,405. The 23,400 level is acting as immediate support.

The rally was broad-based with 27 of 30 Sensex stocks in the green, led by IndiGo at +3.42%, Eternal +2.76% and L&T +2.40%, while banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank all gained over 1% to support the index. IT stocks were the only drag, with Tech Mahindra down 0.8%, HCLTech -0.28% and Infosys -0.04%, as Nifty’s 23,400 level held as immediate support in early trade.

Sensex Nifty: What investors should note

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, says, "The near-term setup appears favourable as strong Gift Nifty indications and supportive global cues are likely to boost investor sentiment at the opening. Continued domestic institutional buying and resilience in key sectors may provide additional support to the market. However, traders should watch whether the indices can sustain gains above immediate resistance levels, as confirmation of strength at higher levels will be important for extending the ongoing recovery momentum."

Global market

Global markets traded mixed as US-Iran peace deal hopes boosted Asian equities, while US futures stayed cautious. Asian markets rallied sharply, with the Nikkei 225 surging 3.72% to 66,607, the KOSPI jumping 8.47% to 8,421, Taiwan weighted up 2.50%, and the Shanghai Composite gaining 1.56%, tracking lower crude and reduced geopolitical risk. GIFT Nifty was flat at 23,373.50, down 0.12%. US futures showed mild gains with the Dow Jones up 0.08% at 50,891, the S&P 500 +1.75% at 7,394 and the Nasdaq +2.54% at 25,809 from the previous sessions.

Commodities eased further as Brent crude slipped 1.81% to $88.74/barrel and WTI fell 1.66% to $86.25, while gold dropped 0.51% to $4,191/oz. The dollar index held steady at 99.75, while USD/INR weakened 0.50% to 95.29, giving RBI room to breathe on inflation.

Bitcoin is showing strong resilience despite growing geopolitical and macro concerns. Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, says, "The market is also seeing an active capital rotation from digital assets toward high-momentum growth opportunities, specifically AI equities and today’s anticipated SpaceX IPO. Currently trading above $63,000, BTC’s immediate support has moved up to $61,600, suggesting a possible uptrend from the current levels."