Sensex jumps 2500 points, Nifty tops 25800 on India-US trade deal; what's driving market?

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday following the India-US trade deal announcement. As of 9.25 am, Nifty opened at 26,112, up 1,083 points, see 4.32% jump, while Sensex opened at 84,154, up 2,488 points, winesses 3.05% surge. Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap indices surged 4% each.



All sectoral indices showed huge gains with realty, auto, consumer durables and IT being the major gainers, up 4.47 per cent, 3.78 per cent, 3.69 per cent and 3.04 per cent, respectively. Previously, the stock market ended on a strong footing despite intraday volatility on the February 2 session. The Sensex jumped 943 points to close at 81,666, while the Nifty advanced nearly 263 points to finish near 25,100, a day after the Budget 2026 announcement.

Sensex, Nifty rally: What is driving the market?

India and the United States have agreed to a trade agreement under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be slashed to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and the additional 25 per cent duty on purchases of Russian crude oil will be eliminated. At 18 per cent, India's tariff rate is now lower than that of several major export-oriented Asian economies. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam face tariffs of 20 per cent, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan face tariffs of 19 per cent.​



Market analysts forecast a strong upward trend, citing improved trade competitiveness, reduced costs for exporters, and closer economic ties between India and the US. The deal also supports the government's growth-focused budget, prioritising manufacturing and infrastructure. Key sectors expected to benefit include exports, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

What market watchers say



Immediate support for Nifty lies at the 25,600-25,800 zone, while resistance is anchored at the 26,200–26,350 zone, market watchers said. "The dramatic announcement of the long-awaited US-India trade deal and the US decision to cut tariffs on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent is a game changer for the Indian economy and stock markets, as its delay was the single most important factor weighing on the markets," an analyst said. According to market watchers, India’s growth rate will rise to around 7.5 per cent in FY27, assisted by higher exports to the US from the deal, and corporate earnings already on revival could accelerate to around 16 per cent to 18 per cent in FY27. Analysts also said that the rupee will rebound sharply, adding that the combination ofthe US-India trade deal, the EU-India trade deal and the growth-oriented Budget will boost the market sentiments. The positive sentiment could trigger immediate foreign capital inflows, potentially turning India's Balance of Payments (BoP) position. Large caps, including banking leaders, non-banking financials, telecom, capital goods and IT, which are the favourites of FII, can see huge inflows, market watchers said.



