Sensex jumps 1000 points, Nifty nears 24000 as US-Iran peace deal reached; banks, IT gain; What investors should note

As the US-Iran deal progressed, the Indian markets cheered on 15 Jun 2026 as both the benchmark indices opened in green, marking a major jump. At 9:29 am, the BSE Sensex surged 1,051 points, or 1.39%, to 76,579.26, while the NSE Nifty gained 323 points, or 1.37%, to trade at 23,945.55. Both indices opened higher than their previous close of 75,527.95 and 23,622.90, respectively, and hit early highs of 76,821.07 and 24,011.40. Broad-based buying across banking, auto and IT stocks drove the rally at open, with all sectoral indices trading in green, according to Bseindia.com data.

As the US-Iran deal progressed, the Indian markets cheered on 15 Jun 2026 as both the benchmark indices opened in green, marking a major jump. At 9:29 am, the BSE Sensex surged 1,051 points, or 1.39%, to 76,579.26, while the NSE Nifty gained 323 points, or 1.37%, to trade at 23,945.55. Both indices opened higher than their previous close of 75,527.95 and 23,622.90, respectively, and hit early highs of 76,821.07 and 24,011.40. Broad-based buying across banking, auto and IT stocks drove the rally at open, with all sectoral indices trading in green, according to Bseindia.com data.

Sensex Nifty gain: Top losers, top gainers( Early trends)

Markets opened strong at 9:29 AM with the Nifty 50 trading in green, led by gains across auto, infra and finance stocks. IndiGo topped the gainers at Rs 4870.25, up 3.43%, followed by Bajaj Finserv +3.42% at Rs 1746.95 and Eternal +3.36% at Rs 252.00. Bajaj Finance, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints also rose over 2.9% each. Maruti and Reliance added 2.23% and 1.56%, respectively. Only Sun Pharma traded in red, down 0.15% at Rs 1804.50, while NTPC was flat with a 0.01% gain. Overall, 29 of 30 index stocks opened higher, signalling positive sentiment at open.

(SOURCE: bseindia.com)

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, mentions key triggers that pushed the market higher. "Asian markets surged at the start of the week after reports of progress toward a US-Iran peace deal boosted risk appetite globally. A broad gauge of Asian equities jumped more than 2%, while US futures also traded firmly higher. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil declined sharply by more than 4% toward the $83 per barrel mark, easing inflation concerns and providing additional support to market sentiment," Shah states.

Aakash notes that Nifty has confirmed a consolidation breakout with momentum turning bullish as RSI jumped to 51.25 with a bullish crossover and MACD nears a positive crossover, while fading bearish pressure and strong put writing at 23,500 strike pushed PCR to 1.41, its highest since January. With India VIX dropping 5.73% to 14.71, its lowest since Feb 27, the option chain shows resistance near 23,800 and 24,000 strikes, and a sustained move above 24,000–24,200 could trigger a fresh uptrend with support at 23,500–23,300.

"Overall, the technical setup indicates a strong positive opening with bullish momentum likely to remain dominant. Improvement in market breadth, declining volatility, strengthening momentum indicators, and supportive derivatives positioning favour the bulls. The immediate trading range for Nifty is expected between 23,500 and 24,000, while a decisive breakout above the 24,000–24,200 zone could determine the next directional move toward higher levels," he concludes.