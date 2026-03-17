Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 23,500 amid US-Israel-Iran war; Crude oil price remains elevated

The Nifty 50 opened at 23,493.20, gaining 84.40 points or 0.36 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 75,824.17, up by 321.32 points or 0.43 per cent. Market experts noted that despite continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, the markets showed resilience.

The Indian stock market on Tuesday opened in the benchmark indices, Sensex rising over 300 points and Nifty nearing the 23,500 level as investors increasingly hoped for the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after prolonged closure. Market trends showed selective buying interest in autos, metals, and midcaps, but weakness in IT, PSU banks, and FMCG limited overall gains. Investors remain cautious, rotating between sectors due to mixed sentiment and a lack of broad-based conviction.



The Nifty 50 opened at 23,493.20, gaining 84.40 points or 0.36 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 75,824.17, up by 321.32 points or 0.43 per cent. Market experts noted that despite continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, the markets showed resilience.



In the broader markets on the NSE, all indices were trading in positive territory in early trade. The Nifty 100 gained 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 both surged by 0.49 per cent. Sectorally, all indices were in the green, indicating broad-based buying. Nifty Auto rose by 0.43 per cent, Nifty FMCG gained 0.30 per cent, Nifty Media was up by 0.46 per cent, Nifty Pharma increased by 0.38 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.50 per cent, and Nifty Metal surged by 0.55 per cent. In commodities, gold prices showed a downward trend, declining to Rs 156653 per 10 grams for 24 karat compared to last week. Silver prices also declined and were currently at Rs 259160 per kg.



Meanwhile, Brent crude prices in the international market continued to rise, gaining 2.82 per cent to USD 103 per barrel. On the institutional flow front, foreign institutional investors (FII) recorded net selling of Rs 9366 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DII), however, provided support with net inflows of Rs 12593 crore.In other Asian markets, most major indices were trading in the green at the time of filing this report. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.29 per cent to 53908 levels, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.94 per cent to 26078 levels, Taiwan's Weighted index surged by 1.57 per cent to 33865 levels, and South Korea's KOSPI rallied by 2.63 per cent to 5695 levels.



In the US markets on Monday, all major indices closed higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.83 per cent to close at 46946 levels, the S&P 500 rose by 1 per cent to 6,699.38 levels, and the Nasdaq also climbed 1.22 per cent to 22374 levels.



(With ANI inputs)