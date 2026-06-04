Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 23,350; IT, banking stocks drag; What investors should note

Overall, gains in consumption and tech names were offset by weakness in banks, IT majors and Reliance, keeping the index flat to negative in early trade. Know key takeways for investors here.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Indian markets opened on a weak note, as profit booking pulled both benchmark indices down in early trade. At 9:37 AM, both Indian benchmarks opened lower, with the BSE Sensex trading at 74,205.92, down 140.25 points or 0.19% from the previous close of 74,346.17. It opened at 73,935.83 and has moved between a low of 73,807.30 and a high of 74,229.80 so far today. The NSE Nifty was at 23,360.05, down 45.55 points or 0.19% against its previous close of 23,405.60. The index opened at 23,282.45 and has traded in a range of 23,247.30 to 23,366.65 in early deals.

"Indian equity markets are expected to open on a weak note, with the Nifty trading at 23,318, down by 176 points. Asia-Pacific equities are also expected to start lower following overnight weakness on Wall Street, as rising crude oil prices and renewed Iran-US geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. In the previous session, the Nifty 50 recovered sharply from intraday lows on June 3 and closed off the day's weakest levels. However, the broader market structure remains weak as bears continue to dominate, with the index trading below all key moving averages and momentum indicators remaining in negative territory," says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking

Sensex Nifty opens low: Top gainers, Top losers

Nifty 50 was a mixed bag with selective buying in select heavyweights. ETERNAL led the gainers, up 1.78% at 251.50, followed by TITAN at 4149.00, up 1.53%, and ASIANPAINT at 2693.20, up 1.26%. TECHM and HINDUNILVR also traded higher, gaining 0.95% and 0.47% respectively at 1487.00 and 2101.00.

On the losing side, INFY was the top laggard, down 1.18% at 1207.75, while HDFCBANK slipped 1.09% to 745.40 and BAJFINSV fell 0.97% to 1716.00. KOTAKBANK, HCLTECH and BAJFINANCE also saw selling pressure, down between 0.63% and 0.76%. RELIANCE traded 0.53% lower at 1306.10, and TCS was down 0.39% at 2233.00. M&M remained flat at 3011.00, while BHARTIARTL inched up just 0.03% to 1824.90. TRENT was quoted at 2778.10 with no change data available. Overall, gains in consumption and tech names were offset by weakness in banks, IT majors and Reliance, keeping the index flat to negative in early trade.

Sensex Nifty fall: What investors should note

Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, says, "The BSE SENSEX and NSE Nifty 50 serve as India's primary stock market benchmarks, tracking 30 and 50 of the country's largest, most liquid blue-chip companies, respectively."

"Both indices utilise a free-float market capitalisation methodology and are heavily weighted toward financial services, meaning regulatory banking shifts or macroeconomic changes directly impact their movement. For investors navigating the current 2026 market climate, these indices face notable headwinds from sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows, an elevated Brent crude price hovering near $97 per barrel, and a depreciating Rupee trading around 95.50 against the US Dollar. To safely capture long-term compounding while bypassing individual stock volatility, investors can gain diversified exposure to these benchmarks through passive Index Funds or Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), ideally utilising systematic investment plans (SIPs) to average out costs during market corrections," he adds.

Aakash Shah, Choice Broking, adds, "Overall, the technical setup remains weak with benchmark indices trading below key moving averages, momentum indicators turning negative, and volatility rising. Unless Nifty manages to hold above 23,150 and reclaim the 23,700 zone, bears are likely to maintain control in the near term, keeping market sentiment cautious and volatile."

Global Market

Global market remained mixed, as Dow Jones Futures edged up 0.10% to 50,738.4, S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures slipped 0.74% and 0.89% to 7,553.68 and 26,853.98, respectively. Asian markets showed weakness, with GIFT Nifty indicating a positive open for India at 23,372, up 40 pts or 0.17%. But Nikkei 225 plunged 1.57% to 67,330, Hang Seng dropped 1.52% to 25,249, KOSPI slipped 1.25% to 8,692.85, and Straits Times fell 1.37% to 5,068.04.

In commodities, Brent Crude slipped 0.96% to $96.88 with a “Bearish” rating, while Crude Oil was down 0.88% at $95.18. Gold gained 0.82% to $4,471.08 but stays “Very Bearish” technically. Currency-wise, Dollar Index was flat at 99.48, and USD/INR traded marginally lower at 95.7025.

According to Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, Bitcoin briefly touched the $61,000 mark as selling pressure from a large Mt. Gox wallet transfer and consistent spot Bitcoin ETF outflows converged with the strategy's first disclosed Bitcoin sale in three and a half years. The volatility triggered approximately $1.25 billion in leveraged liquidations within 24 hours, a majority of which were long positions. Today's attention turns to the US jobless claims data, the last major labour market read before Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, both of which will weigh on the US Fed’s rate decision due later this month. Bitcoin currently rests at $64,000, which makes the $60,000 zone a critical support, while a sustained move above $70,000 would signal that buyers have regained control.