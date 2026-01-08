FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Sensex falls 780 points, Nifty declines 263 pts: Why did stock market fall today?

Stock market: The sharp fall in the market came after reports that the US could raise tariffs on India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Sensex falls 780 points, Nifty declines 263 pts: Why did stock market fall today?
TRENDING NOW

Share market news: Sensex on Thursday tanked 780.18 points to settle at 84,180.96, while Nifty declined 263.90 points to 25,876.85. Indian equity markets witnessed their sharpest fall in a month on Thursday as benchmark indices extended losses for the fourth straight session, weighed down by rising concerns over India–US trade tensions.

IT stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, tumbling sharply as concerns resurfaced over near-term earnings visibility and demand outlook from key overseas markets. Large-cap IT names saw aggressive unwinding after a strong run-up in recent weeks, making the sector the biggest drag on the benchmarks. By the end of the session, the Sensex closed at 84,180.96, slipping 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent. The Nifty also ended lower at 25,876.85, down 263.9 points or 1.01 per cent.

Why stock market fall today

US tariff threat

The sharp fall in the market came after reports that the US could raise tariffs on India by as much as 500 per cent as early as next week. Analysts said that the market mood remained cautious as investors grappled with global trade uncertainties and the potential impact of rising tariffs on India's export-driven sectors.

Foreign investors

The other reason behind the fall was continued selling by foreign institutional investors. Provisional data showed that foreign investors sold Indian shares worth Rs 1528 crore on Wednesday. They have sold shares worth USD 694 million this year, following record outflows seen in 2025.

IT, Metal stocks see sharp losses

IT and metal stocks were among the worst hit sectors in afternoon trade. The Nifty IT index fell around 1.5%, with all major IT stocks trading lower. Metal stocks also saw heavy selling.

Sensex, Nifty fall

On Sensex 30-packs, TCS, TechM, L&T, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the top losers. On the other hand, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and BEL were the only gainers. The selling pressure was even more pronounced in the broader market. Mid- and small-cap stocks saw sharp declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling nearly 2 per cent each.

Sector-wise, losses were widespread, with all indices ending in the red. Metal stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off as the Nifty Metal index dropped over 3 per cent. Oil and gas stocks also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Oil and Gas index falling around 2.8 per cent. PSU banking and IT stocks were among the other major laggards, declining about 2 per cent each.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

