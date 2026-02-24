Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology
Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics
Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026
Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality, says it takes her back to pandemic: 'It's quietly destroying me'
Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'
Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?
Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'
Aditya Pancholi hopes to get 'justice' in 2019 rape case, Bombay HC adjourned hearning for March 4
Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it
BUSINESS
In a disappointing note, the Indian stock market ended Tuesday in red, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining by up to 1.28%. The Sensex fell 1,068.74 points to 82,225.92, while the Nifty dropped 288.35 points to 25,424.65. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,641.80, down by 71.20 points or 0.28 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 83,052.54, declining by 242.12 points or 0.29 per cent, driven by a sharp sell-off in IT stocks and rising crude oil prices.
In a disappointing note, the Indian stock market ended Tuesday in red, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining by up to 1.28%. The Sensex fell 1,068.74 points to 82,225.92, while the Nifty dropped 288.35 points to 25,424.65. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,641.80, down by 71.20 points or 0.28 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 83,052.54, declining by 242.12 points or 0.29 per cent, driven by a sharp sell-off in IT stocks and rising crude oil prices.
Apart from the IT index that plunged over 4 per cent, Nifty Realty also declined by over 2 per cent. On the gaining side were PSU Bank, pharma, metal, and oil & gas.
Market witnessed sharp decline due to major fall in IT stocks ami renewed global concerns over AI-driven disruption. The uncertainity around India-US deal has also added pressure amid investors. On the market performance, " Global trade and tariff worries resurfaced as well, with additional pressure arising from Trump's warnings on trade deals and reports of possible national-security tariffs. Realty stocks also came under strain on expectations that prolonged stress in the IT sector could weigh on real estate demand and valuations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
Markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitical risks and sector-specific pressures, driving investors toward defensive, domestically focused segments, amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, marked by embassy staff evacuations and Iran's warnings of wider regional escalation, intensified risk aversion.
According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, "the Midcap and Small cap indices opened weak and extended their decline in early trade. However, strong buying interest at lower levels led to the formation of thin-bodied candles with noticeable lower wicks on the daily charts, indicating demand emerging on dips."He added, "The market breadth was weak as the advance-decline ratio was heavily skewed in the favour of bears at day's close. A total of 305 stocks out of the Nifty 500 universe ended in the red."
(With inputs from ANI)