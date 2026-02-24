Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?

In a disappointing note, the Indian stock market ended Tuesday in red, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining by up to 1.28%. The Sensex fell 1,068.74 points to 82,225.92, while the Nifty dropped 288.35 points to 25,424.65. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,641.80, down by 71.20 points or 0.28 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 83,052.54, declining by 242.12 points or 0.29 per cent, driven by a sharp sell-off in IT stocks and rising crude oil prices.

Apart from the IT index that plunged over 4 per cent, Nifty Realty also declined by over 2 per cent. On the gaining side were PSU Bank, pharma, metal, and oil & gas.

Sensex, Nifty drops: What led to the market decline?

Market witnessed sharp decline due to major fall in IT stocks ami renewed global concerns over AI-driven disruption. The uncertainity around India-US deal has also added pressure amid investors. On the market performance, " Global trade and tariff worries resurfaced as well, with additional pressure arising from Trump's warnings on trade deals and reports of possible national-security tariffs. Realty stocks also came under strain on expectations that prolonged stress in the IT sector could weigh on real estate demand and valuations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitical risks and sector-specific pressures, driving investors toward defensive, domestically focused segments, amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, marked by embassy staff evacuations and Iran's warnings of wider regional escalation, intensified risk aversion.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, "the Midcap and Small cap indices opened weak and extended their decline in early trade. However, strong buying interest at lower levels led to the formation of thin-bodied candles with noticeable lower wicks on the daily charts, indicating demand emerging on dips."He added, "The market breadth was weak as the advance-decline ratio was heavily skewed in the favour of bears at day's close. A total of 305 stocks out of the Nifty 500 universe ended in the red."

(With inputs from ANI)