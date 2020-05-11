Sensex ends 81 points lower, Nifty closes at 9,239

Losing early gains, market benchmark Sensex on Monday 81 points to close at 31,561 level while Nifty was down 12 points to close at 9,239.

Dragged by banks and financial services stocks, the markets ended in red after wiping off early day gains.

Markets opened in green following positive global cues as more and more countries are opening up their economies while positive attempts are being made towards the US-China trade talks.

After moving upward over 800 points during the day, BSE Sensex settled 81.48 points or 0.26% lower at 31,561.22. Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 12.30 points, or 0.13%, to 9,239.20.

In the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank was the top laggard, losing 5.23%, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Nestle India and Sun Pharma.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto gained over 6%, followed by Maruti, TCS and HCL Tech.

On NSE, ICICI Bank, BPCL, Dr Reddy, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Uniliver and HDFC were top loser while the gainers' list was topped by Hero Motocorp and Tata Motors.

Experts said the government is likely to announce stimulus package this week which will be largely addressed towards MSMEs. However, concerns of higher slippages in the banking sector dragged the market in second half. Speedy rise in the coronavirus cases in the country is also a concern in the market.

Experts expect the market to swing either ways in short term, depending upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases, development around Covid vaccine and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy.

"Investors would also track the developments around the trade tensions between US and China. Even key economic data expected this week and the results of heavyweights will keep markets volatile," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

"Technically, we maintain our negative to range bound stance and till Nifty holds below 9400-9450 zones expect it to fall towards 9000 then 8800 zone in coming days. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 9400 and then 9550-9600 zone," he said.

“We are of the view that since last few days the Nifty has been trading in a narrow range and the strong possibility of either side breakout in coming sessions is not ruled out. Technically, the 9350 level should act as a trend decider level, and above the same we can expect strong pullback rally up to 9450-9500. However, trading below the same could possibly open more correction wave till 9130," Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 67,152 with the death toll crossing 2200. The ongoing nationwide lockdown will expire on May 17 and experts hope that the economic activities see a boost following that.