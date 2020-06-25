Sensex ends 27 points lower at 34,842.10, Nifty loses 10,300 level

Equity benchmark on Thursday ended 26.88 points lower on weak global cues after the IMF forecast on global growth and rising number of coronavirus cases.

The 30-share index tumbled over 300 points in early trade before touching the intra-day high of 35,081.61. It, however, further came down to close 26.88 points, or 0.08%, lower at 34,842.10 in a highly volatile day.

Similarly, Nifty lost 16.40 points or 0.16% to close at 10,288.90.

ITC was top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 5%, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, ONGC, M&M, TCS snd IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Analysts said weak global cues after the IMF forecast, which estimated 2020 global growth at negative 4.9% and India's growth at 4.5%, and a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide also spooked investor confidence.

Coronavirus cases in India jumped to 4,73,105 on Thursday while the death toll stands at 14,894.