Sensex ends 184 points lower on profit-booking

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Monday in several states; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Does increasing sodium intake prevent migraines and severe headaches?

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

HomeBusiness

Business

Sensex ends 184 points lower on profit-booking

The broader mood of the markets remain dampened with a report that the pre-monsoon rainfall in the country was the second lowest in 65 years

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday retreated from its peak level to end 184 points lower as investors resorted to profit taking at a higher valuation. The broader Nifty too came off life-time highs to settle 67 points down.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, TCS, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys, shedding up to 3.08 %. On the other hand, Yes Bank, NTPC and Axis Bank emerged as major gainers, rising up to 2.71%.

The BSE gauge settled 184.08 points, or 0.46%, lower at 40,083.54. The broader NSE benchmark fell 66.90 points, or 0.55%, to settle at 12,021.65. Auto and IT counters mainly came under heavy selling pressure due to profit-booking as stocks of both sectors had risen in the previous session on hopes of RBI rate cut and rupee's sustained rise.

The broader mood of the markets remain dampened with a report that the pre-monsoon rainfall in the country was the second lowest in 65 years, he said adding that the three-month pre-monsoon season March, April and May ended with a rainfall deficiency of 25%.

Analysts said that investors booked profits at higher levels after markets soared to record highs on Monday amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the RBI on Thursday, especially after a disappointing GDP print for the March quarter.

"Markets opened marginally lower, but fell later in the afternoon trade as investors and traders awaited RBI's monetary policy decision amid weak cues from global markets," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The Indian rupee was marginally lower at 69.28 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, other Asian bourses ended on a negative note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.53% to 60.34 per barrel. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How Tibetans face human rights challenge in China

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Viral video: Jabalpur man's exceptional scooter gains internet fame for its vibrant decor

Centre forms eight-member committee to examine 'one nation, one election'; ex-president Ram Nath Kovind to head

Viral video: Gorgeous bride dances to 'Makhna' during wedding entry, internet says 'super se bhi upar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE