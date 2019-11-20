Trending#

Sensex ends 182 points higher after touching new high, Nifty just shy of 12,000 mark

Sensex touched a record high of 40,816.38 during trade on Wednesday.


Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 04:00 PM IST

Riding on stellar performance of Reliance Industries shares, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty touched new highs on Wednesday. 

BSE Sensex gained 181.94 points (0.45%) to close at 40,651.64. Earlier during the trade, it touched a record high of 40,816.38. 

The broader Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 mark but closed just below it at 11,999.10 after gaining 59.00  points or 0.49%. 

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) closed at 1,548.50 after a gain of 38.75 points or 2.57%, after touching a lifetime intra-day high of Rs 1,571.85. The rally came a day after its subsidiary Reliance Jio announced hikes in the next few weeks in compliance with the rules.

The announcement by Jio came a day after similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Other gainers on BSE included Zee Entertainment(Rs 23.20 or 8.12%) IndusInd Bank (Rs 68.45 or 4.91%), Sun Pharma (Rs 22.60 or 5.31%), L&T (Rs 15.35 or 1.12%), Yes Bank (Rs 1.75 or 2.73%) and Maruti (Rs 74.55 or 1.06%).

Bharti Airtel which recently posted a massive loss in the quarter ending September was trading in green during the day but ended up  0.44% lower. 

