Sensex ends 182 points higher after touching new high, Nifty just shy of 12,000 mark
Sensex touched a record high of 40,816.38 during trade on Wednesday.
Representational Image
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
Riding on stellar performance of Reliance Industries shares, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty touched new highs on Wednesday.
BSE Sensex gained 181.94 points (0.45%) to close at 40,651.64. Earlier during the trade, it touched a record high of 40,816.38.
The broader Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 mark but closed just below it at 11,999.10 after gaining 59.00 points or 0.49%.
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) closed at 1,548.50 after a gain of 38.75 points or 2.57%, after touching a lifetime intra-day high of Rs 1,571.85. The rally came a day after its subsidiary Reliance Jio announced hikes in the next few weeks in compliance with the rules.
The announcement by Jio came a day after similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Other gainers on BSE included Zee Entertainment(Rs 23.20 or 8.12%) IndusInd Bank (Rs 68.45 or 4.91%), Sun Pharma (Rs 22.60 or 5.31%), L&T (Rs 15.35 or 1.12%), Yes Bank (Rs 1.75 or 2.73%) and Maruti (Rs 74.55 or 1.06%).
Bharti Airtel which recently posted a massive loss in the quarter ending September was trading in green during the day but ended up 0.44% lower.