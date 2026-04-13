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Sensex falls over 1600 points, Nifty below 24000; market crash wipes out Rs 8 lakh crore amid failed US-Iran negotiations; key triggers

Asian markets have opened lower, and oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Sensex falls over 1600 points, Nifty below 24000; market crash wipes out Rs 8 lakh crore amid failed US-Iran negotiations; key triggers
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Amid geopolitical tensions involving failed negotiations between the United States and Iran, the Indian stock market has opened on a positive note, with the benchmark indices Sensex opening at 75,937.16, and the Nifty at 23,589.60 on Monday, April 13, 2026. The BSE Sensex stood at 76,135.92, marking a decline of 1,414.33 points or 1.82 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 407.00 points to 23,643.60 at 9:15 am. Indian rupee was down 66 paisa against US dollar at Rs 93.35 per USD.

Sensex Nifty crash: What are the key triggers?

The market crash has wiped out approximately Rs 8 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes of the opening bell, as indices sharply reversed last week's 6% rally. The sell-off is broad-based, with all sectoral indices trading in the red; heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS are leading the decline, while the India VIX (fear gauge) has spiked over 13%.
 

This panic is fueled by President Trump’s declaration of a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and a 50% tariff threat against China, moves that have pushed Brent crude toward $103 and accelerated a massive FII exodus of over Rs 48,000 crore this month. Economists now warn that sustained oil prices above $100 could severely dent India's GDP and trigger uncontrollable domestic inflation, leaving both mid-cap and small-cap indices reeling with losses of over 2%, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, (AMFI-registered MFD).


The market crashed follows weak global cues and a sharp decline in the GIFT Nifty. GIFT Nifty is currently trading around 23,750, down -335 points, indicating a negative start for domestic indices. The weakness comes amid renewed geopolitical concerns after failed US–Iran talks and rising crude oil prices, which are weighing on global sentiment and Asian markets, says Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking. 

In the previous session on Friday,  April 10, benchmark indices ended strongly higher, recovering sharply from earlier losses. The Nifty 50 gained 275 points (1.16%) to close at 24,050.60, while the BSE Sensex surged 918 points to settle at 77,550.25, led by buying in auto, banking, and capital goods stocks. Sectorally, auto, PSU banks, realty, FMCG, and metals led the rally, while IT stocks remained under pressure, acting as a drag on the broader upside.

'From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 had reclaimed the 24,000 mark, but the sharp fall in GIFT Nifty suggests the index may again slip below this crucial level at the open. Immediate support is seen near 23,650–23,600, while resistance is placed around 23,950–24,000. The Bank Nifty saw a strong rebound in the previous session, but is likely to witness pressure again in early trade,' reports Mr Shah.

What should investors note?

"There is a full-scale market manipulation. Informed people are taking positions. So even that is a possibility. So what we are suggesting to investors is don't try to trade this market. Only the institutions can trade in this market. Otherwise, markets are moving on a dime. They are moving on very fast," Bagga suggested. Investors are advised to avoid attempting to time the market volatility. "Not the time to trade. Invest, do your discipline monthly investment through the SIP route. Do not try to time this market because I don't think the bottom has formed, but nobody knows when the bottom will be formed," Banking and Market expert, Ajay Bagga, told ANI.

Global market

Asian markets have opened lower, and oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel.  Brent Crude prices jumped by 6.81 per cent to reach USD 101.68 per barrel. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose by 7.97 per cent, trading at USD 104.26. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.84 per cent, while the Topix slipped 0.42 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.83 per cent lower, according to Al Jazeera reports. 

As per Reuters reports, the euro fell about 0.3% to $1.1687, and risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar slipped a little further. Equity benchmarks from Hong Kong to Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney dropped around 1%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan fell 1%

Dow Jones Futures fell by 344.57 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 47,572.00. While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had closed with marginal gains in the previous session on April 11.

Bitcoin is holding strong above the $71,000 mark despite the escalating tensions in the Middle East. 'While a softer CPI print led BTC to a 3-week high of $73,800, Trump’s announcement on the US blocking the Strait of Hormuz has led to profit booking among traders. However, Bitcoin seems to be mirroring a breakout setup from Q2 2025 with strong whale activity and exchange inflows dropping to just $5 billion over the past two months, indicating reduced sell pressure. If confirmed, Bitcoin could move toward the $86,000–$90,000 range, while $70,000 remains a key support level,'' Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.

 

 

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