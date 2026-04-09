Sensex drops 500 points, Nifty below 23900 amid US-Iran ceasefire talks, what investors should know

The downward movement in domestic equities mirrored a general slump across the Asian region, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping 393.42 points and South Korea's KOSPI sliding 90.27 points, representing a 1.54 per cent decline.

The Indian equity markets on Thursday opened on a weak note, with the benchmark indices Sensex falling around 500 points, and Nifty dipped 70 points amid uncertainty over the ongoing West Asia conflict. As of 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex stood at 77,002.58, down by 560.32 (-0.72%), while NSE Nifty was at 23, 866.30, down by 142 (-0.59%). The Sensex opened at 77, 319.33 against the previous close of 77,562. The Nifty opened at 23,909.05 against the previous close of 23,997.



"The initial excitement from a recent ceasefire faded, this downward trend followed a massive rally on Wednesday, where indices had surged nearly 4% due to easing global tensions. However, fresh reports of ceasefire breaches and a rebound in crude oil prices toward $97 per barrel triggered profit-booking among investors. Essentially, the market is currently "cooling off" and reassessing risks after yesterday's record gains," reasons Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI.

Sensex, Nifty today: What investors should know

Though the market indicated a sharp rally on Wednesday after the United States and Iran ceasefire announcement, the gap-down note today indicates early selling pressure despite supportive global cues, according to Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

"The markets are expected to open on a weak to gap-down note, tracking negative signals from GIFT Nifty, which is currently trading around 24,011, down ~87 points. This indicates early selling pressure despite supportive global cues. Additionally, profit booking after the sharp rally in the previous session may weigh on sentiment," says Mr Shah.

"In the previous session (08th April), benchmark indices witnessed a sharp and broad-based rally, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and a steep fall in crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 surged to near the 24,000 mark, while the Sensex gained significantly, marking a strong recovery from recent lows. The rally was largely driven by short covering, strong global cues, and aggressive buying in banking and heavyweight stocks," he adds.

Since the market setup suggests a gap-down or weak start after a strong rally, with high chances of profit booking and consolidation in early trade. Traders are advised to adopt a cautious approach, prefer buy on dips near support levels, and avoid aggressive long positions at higher levels, advises Mr Shah.



In the commodities space, gold prices climbed nearly 2 per cent to around USD 4,790 per ounce, hitting their highest level since mid-March, as investors recalibrated inflation expectations amid easing energy supply concerns.



Meanwhile, Brent crude prices rebounded nearly 2 per cent to trade above USD 97 per barrel on Thursday, after Iran's fresh accusations against the U.S. reignited fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies if tensions escalate again.

Global market

The downward movement in domestic equities mirrored a general slump across the Asian region, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping 393.42 points and South Korea's KOSPI sliding 90.27 points, representing a 1.54 per cent decline. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite in China recorded marginal losses, while the SET Composite in Thailand remained a lone outlier, trading with minor gains.