Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension; What investors should note?

The Indian stock market on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, opened on a weaker note, despite US President Donald Trump announcing an indefinite extension of the ceasefire until a deal is reached with Iran. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex, opened 100 points lower, while the Nifty was down around 60-70 points.

The Indian stock market on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, opened on a weaker note, despite US President Donald Trump announcing an indefinite extension of the ceasefire until a deal is reached with Iran. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex, opened 300 points lower, while the Nifty was down around 80-85 points.

Sensex Nifty: Top gainers, Top losers (Morning bell)

At 9:17 AM, the BSE Sensex is trading live at 78,980.40, down 292.93 points or 0.37% for the day. The index opened at 79,019.34, compared to the previous close of 79,273.33. So far today, it has moved between a low of 78,779.21 and a high of 79,031.03. The NSE Nifty is trading live at 24,491.05, down 85.55 points or 0.35% for the day. It opened at 24,470.85 versus the previous close of 24,576.60. Today’s trading range so far has been between a low of 24,434.40 and a high of 24,515.95.

At market opening hour, the top gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd., up 11.25% to Rs 379.45 with a volume of 49.28 lakh shares, gaining Rs 38.35. ITI Ltd. rose 8.07% to Rs 317.92, up Rs 23.74 on 67.06 lakh shares traded. PNC Infratech Ltd. advanced 7.71% to Rs 224.67, adding Rs 16.08 with 52.47 lakh volume. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. gained 5.17% to Rs 813.80, up Rs 40.00 on 17.10 lakh shares, while KRBL Ltd. climbed 5.08% to Rs 370.45, up ₹17.90 with 6.80 lakh volume.

The top losers at market opening were HCL Technologies Ltd., down 8.94% to Rs 1,312.40, losing Rs 128.80 with heavy volume of 1.08 crore shares. Persistent Systems Ltd. fell 4.24% to Rs 5,104.40, down Rs 225.50 on 5.76 lakh volume. Tata Elxsi Ltd. dropped 3.71% to Rs 4,478.60, down Rs 172.10 with 5.51 lakh shares traded. 360 One Wam Ltd. declined 2.84% to Rs 1,076.90, losing Rs 31.45 on 16.26 lakh volume, and Coforge Ltd. slipped 2.82% to Rs 1,256.40, down Rs 36.40 with 9.52 lakh shares traded.

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

"The market setup for today suggests a gap-down to range-bound opening, driven by weak GIFT Nifty. While the broader trend remains positive, profit booking at higher levels and continued FII selling may cap upside in the near term. Sustaining above the 24,550–24,650 zone will be crucial for further bullish momentum, while support near the 24,200 levels will act as a key cushion. Strong DII buying is expected to continue supporting the market on declines, but short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out," says Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking.

Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on April 21, with Nifty closing the weekly expiry session above 24,550. At close, the Sensex advanced 753 .03 points (0.96 %) to settle at 79,273.33, while the Nifty gained 211.75 points (0.87%) to end at 24,576 .60. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with all indices ending in the green. FMCG and Realty outperformed with gains of 2% each, while Banking and Telecom indices were higher by around 1%.

Global market

On the macro front, US retail sales rose 1.7% MoM in March — the strongest increase in a year, indicating resilient consumer demand despite elevated fuel costs. Asia - Pacific markets opened mixed on Wednesday morning trade as concerns grew that the Middle East conflict could drag on, after President Donald Trump extended a US ceasefire in Iran. US flat-to-down but technically strong, Europe broadly lower, Asia mixed, with Taiwan and KOSPI outperforming YTD while Indonesia lag.

Dow Jones Futures traded at 49,364.67, up 215.29 points or 0.44%. The S&P 500 CFD, as of 01:29 IST, was at 7,064.01, down 45.13 points or 0.63%. Nasdaq CFD stood at 24,259.96, down 144.43 points. Nikkei 225 CFD traded at 59,460.00, up 110.83 points. Straits Times CFD, at 09:40 IST, was 4,994.66, down 20.30 points or 0.40%. KOSPI was at 6,382.41, down 6.06 points or 0.09%. Hang Seng CFD stood at 26,188.00 at 09:29 IST, down 299.48 points or 1.14%.

Brent crude was at $98.31, down $0.17 or 0.17%. Oil stood at $89.34, down $0.33 or 0.37%. Natural gas rose 0.82% to $2.719, up $0.022. Copper gained 0.62% to $6.048, up $0.038.

According to Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, "Bitcoin is hovering around the $76,000 range as investors wait for a catalyst to trigger the next leg of the rally. Meanwhile, BTC is building the underlying momentum with buy-side volume from various cohorts showing a sustained increase. Whales have accumulated over 45,000 BTC in the past week, the highest since July 2025, while ETFs recorded $238 million in inflows, reflecting strong institutional confidence. Since this buying pressure is yet to reflect in the price, retail investors could take this as an accumulation opportunity with a long-term view. "