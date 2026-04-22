Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension; What investors should note?

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BUSINESS
The Indian stock market on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, opened on a weaker note, despite US President Donald Trump announcing an indefinite extension of the ceasefire until a deal is reached with Iran. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex, opened 100 points lower, while the Nifty was down around 60-70 points.
The Indian stock market on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, opened on a weaker note, despite US President Donald Trump announcing an indefinite extension of the ceasefire until a deal is reached with Iran. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex, opened 300 points lower, while the Nifty was down around 80-85 points.
The top losers at market opening were HCL Technologies Ltd., down 8.94% to Rs 1,312.40, losing Rs 128.80 with heavy volume of 1.08 crore shares. Persistent Systems Ltd. fell 4.24% to Rs 5,104.40, down Rs 225.50 on 5.76 lakh volume. Tata Elxsi Ltd. dropped 3.71% to Rs 4,478.60, down Rs 172.10 with 5.51 lakh shares traded. 360 One Wam Ltd. declined 2.84% to Rs 1,076.90, losing Rs 31.45 on 16.26 lakh volume, and Coforge Ltd. slipped 2.82% to Rs 1,256.40, down Rs 36.40 with 9.52 lakh shares traded.
Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on April 21, with Nifty closing the weekly expiry session above 24,550. At close, the Sensex advanced 753 .03 points (0.96 %) to settle at 79,273.33, while the Nifty gained 211.75 points (0.87%) to end at 24,576 .60. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with all indices ending in the green. FMCG and Realty outperformed with gains of 2% each, while Banking and Telecom indices were higher by around 1%.
On the macro front, US retail sales rose 1.7% MoM in March — the strongest increase in a year, indicating resilient consumer demand despite elevated fuel costs. Asia - Pacific markets opened mixed on Wednesday morning trade as concerns grew that the Middle East conflict could drag on, after President Donald Trump extended a US ceasefire in Iran. US flat-to-down but technically strong, Europe broadly lower, Asia mixed, with Taiwan and KOSPI outperforming YTD while Indonesia lag.
Dow Jones Futures traded at 49,364.67, up 215.29 points or 0.44%. The S&P 500 CFD, as of 01:29 IST, was at 7,064.01, down 45.13 points or 0.63%. Nasdaq CFD stood at 24,259.96, down 144.43 points. Nikkei 225 CFD traded at 59,460.00, up 110.83 points. Straits Times CFD, at 09:40 IST, was 4,994.66, down 20.30 points or 0.40%. KOSPI was at 6,382.41, down 6.06 points or 0.09%. Hang Seng CFD stood at 26,188.00 at 09:29 IST, down 299.48 points or 1.14%.
Brent crude was at $98.31, down $0.17 or 0.17%. Oil stood at $89.34, down $0.33 or 0.37%. Natural gas rose 0.82% to $2.719, up $0.022. Copper gained 0.62% to $6.048, up $0.038.
According to Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, "Bitcoin is hovering around the $76,000 range as investors wait for a catalyst to trigger the next leg of the rally. Meanwhile, BTC is building the underlying momentum with buy-side volume from various cohorts showing a sustained increase. Whales have accumulated over 45,000 BTC in the past week, the highest since July 2025, while ETFs recorded $238 million in inflows, reflecting strong institutional confidence. Since this buying pressure is yet to reflect in the price, retail investors could take this as an accumulation opportunity with a long-term view. "