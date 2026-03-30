Sensex down over 1000pts, Nifty below 22500 as Brent nears $120/bbl; what are the key factors behind the Rs 7 lakh crore loss?

Brent crude prices surged sharply to USD 115 per barrel, intensifying concerns over inflationary pressures and global economic slowdown.In the commodities segment, gold prices showed some recovery with 24 karat gold trading at Rs 1,43,772 per 10 grams.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 both experienced their steepest drop, which resulted in the loss of almost Rs 7 lakh crore from market value, because of simultaneous worldwide and domestic economic pressures that affected the stock markets. Brent Crude prices reached $120 per barrel, which created a major increase in oil prices.

Sensex Nifty today: What are key factors behind market fall

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,549.65, declining by 269.95 points or (-1.18 per cent), while the BSE Sensex slipped to 72,603.07, falling by 980.15 points or -1.33 per cent in early trade. The sharp decline wiped off around Rs 7 lakh crore from the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE, dragging it down to Rs 415 lakh crore. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank shares were the top losers on Sensex, falling 2-4%. Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries and NTPC were the only gainers on the index, trading with marginal gains, as per ET.

Sectoral indices also traded in the red, with Nifty Auto falling by 1.57 per cent, Nifty IT declining by 1.07 per cent, Nifty Media down by 1.48 per cent, and Nifty Oil and Gas slipping by 1 per cent. The Consumer Durable index also declined by 1.46 per cent.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Snackzin, says, "Elevated crude prices significantly impact India, a major oil importer, by widening the current account deficit, pressuring the rupee, and raising inflation expectations. This development causes two effects, which result in higher operational expenses for various industries, including aviation, paints, and logistics."

"Geopolitical tensions, together with central banks maintaining high interest rates, especially the Federal Reserve, have created a stronger global risk-off atmosphere. Higher global yields tend to trigger foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows from emerging markets like India, accelerating market declines. Profit booking occurred domestically after recent market rallies, while heavy sectors such as banking and IT faced weakness, which caused indices to drop further. Rising bond yields, together with inflation concerns, created a negative impact on equity valuations," he adds.

"The correction shows that external shocks and valuation adjustments caused the market decline, which does not indicate any structural weakness, yet the market will experience ongoing price swings for the upcoming period," Mr Jhunjhunwala concludes.

Mr Abhishek Dev, Co-founder and CEO of Epsilon Money, says, "Markets run on sentiments & do not like uncertainty. If one goes back a few years back & remembers the still ongoing Russia - Ukraine war, domestic markets tanked ~10% with many indices falling 15-20% but bounced back strongly on the back of strong domestic macros."

"India is a major oil importer but remains fairly insulated owing to diversified oil sources. Similarly, RBI's last day action to protect the rupee might bring some respite from the continuous FPI/FII selling numbers," he adds.

Global market

Asian markets are also trading in negative territory, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index falling by approximately 5 per cent to the 50,950 level, while South Korea's KOSPI declined by around 4 per cent to the 5,240 level. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.69 per cent to 24,533, Taiwan's Weighted index declined 1.86 per cent to 32,488, and Singapore's Straits Times index slipped 0.26 per cent to 4,885.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices surged sharply to USD 115 per barrel, intensifying concerns over inflationary pressures and global economic slowdown.In the commodities segment, gold prices showed some recovery with 24 karat gold trading at Rs 1,43,772 per 10 grams. However, silver prices remained under pressure at Rs 2,27,094 per kg.In the US markets on Friday, major indices ended lower. The Dow Jones index declined by 1.73 per cent to close at 45,166, while the S&P 500 index fell by 1.67 per cent to 6,368. The Nasdaq index dropped more than 2 per cent to close at 20,948.



"Bitcoin is consolidating near the $69,000 level after reports that Iran rejected a U.S. proposal to end the conflict, adding uncertainty to markets. Despite steady institutional accumulation helping absorb selling pressure, overall sentiment remains cautious. For the recovery to sustain, bulls must step in to reclaim and hold above the $70,000 level. However, buying momentum remains weak, BTC could retest the $67,500 support, where a breakdown may trigger further liquidations and increase short-term volatility," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.











