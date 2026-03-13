Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty slips 270 pts amid crude oil spike; Rupee nears all-time low

In early trade, the Rupee nears an all-time low, falls 9 paise to 92.34 against the US dollar. Indian rupee opens down 0.17% at 92.3450 (not 91.3450) per U.S. dollar against the previous close of 92.19.

The Indian stock markets on Friday opened in the red, with the benchmark indices opening lower in early trade. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,400, declining 270 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 75,288, down 800 points as seen at 9.52 am. The sharp decline has led to a sell-off in the market, with auto and FMCG stocks taking a hit. The selloff wiped off nearly Rs 3.31 lakh crore from the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE, pulling it down to Rs 437 lakh, according to ET reports.

In early trade, the Rupee nears an all-time low, falls 9 paise to 92.34 against the US dollar. Indian rupee opens down 0.17% at 92.3450 (not 91.3450) per U.S. dollar against the previous close of 92.19.

Sensex, Nifty crash: Top losers, gainers at opening hour

On the other hand, the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed broad-based weakness. Nifty Auto declined by more than 1 per cent, Nifty FMCG lost 0.29 per cent, Nifty IT fell 0.67 per cent, Nifty Metal dropped 0.53 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank declined 0.96 per cent, indicating widespread selling pressure across sectors. Adani Total Gas Ltd (3.16 %), TTK Prestige Ltd(2.70%), GACM Technologies Ltd. (DVR)(2.28%), Syngene International Ltd (2.21%), and Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd (2.17%) witnessed gains at the opening hour.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices crossed USD 100 per barrel, as geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions pushed investors toward safer assets. The market experts attribute the crash to the fact that the Iran-Israel war rages on, with oil jumping back above $100.

Global market

Global markets also reflected similar risk-off sentiment. US markets closed sharply lower following fresh geopolitical developments. The Dow Jones index declined 1.56 per cent to close at 46677, the S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent to 6672, and the Nasdaq index dropped 1.72 per cent to 22311.In other Asian markets, most indices traded in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.17 per cent to 53814, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.57 per cent to 25570, Taiwan's Weighted index slipped 0.39 per cent to 33452, and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.57 per cent to 5496.However, Singapore's Straits Times index was trading in the green with a minor gain of 0.11 per cent to 4860.



(With ANI inputs)