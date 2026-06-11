Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 23,200; What led the decline and key takeaways

ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Reliance were among gainers, but overall sentiment stayed cautious on inflation, crude prices and trade uncertainty. Check key takeaways for investors.

Amid escalating West Asia conflicts, the Indian stock markets opened in the red on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The BSE Sensex slipped over 296 points, or 0.40%, to 73,686.92 at 9:39 am, after opening at 73,615.99 against the previous close of 73,983.18. The NSE Nifty was down 81.95 points, or 0.35%, at 23,133, with the index moving between 23,072.05 and 23,148.05 in early trade. The fall was led by heavyweight IT names.

Why Sensex, Nifty open in red? Top gainers, top losers in early trade

With Gift Nifty trading around 23,105, down by 75 points, the market indicates weak opening cues for domestic indices, says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking. "Global sentiment remains cautious amid uncertainty surrounding key trade negotiations and mixed economic signals from major economies, while geopolitical developments and fluctuations in crude oil prices may keep investors watchful and contribute to near-term market volatility," he adds.

The market sentiment remained cautious as investors awaited cues on inflation and global rate moves. The fall was led by heavyweight IT, including HCL Tech, which dropped 3.1% to 1,096.90, Infosys lost 2.79% at 1,113.15, TCS fell 1.56% to 2,120.35, and Tech Mahindra declined 1.57% at 1,455.35. Trent, Eternal and Ultratech Cement were also among the top losers. Selling in HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and M&M added to the pressure, with the bank and auto stocks shedding 0.7% to 1.1%.

On the flip side, a few large caps, including ICICI Bank, gained 0.98% to 1,305.95 and managed to hold up. PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Indigo and Sun Pharma were also trading with modest gains of 0.25% to 0.63%. Reliance Industries inched up 0.08% to 1,260.55, offering some support to the index.

Global market

In Global markets, US futures showed a mixed trend. Dow Jones futures were up 0.41% at 50,124.82, S&P 500 futures dropped 1.62% to 7,266.99, and Nasdaq futures fell 1.98% to 25,169.50. Nikkei 225 rose 0.23% to 64,325, and KOSPI gained 0.74% at 7,788.32. Taiwan and SET Composite were also in the green. Hang Seng dropped 1.17% to 24,126, Shanghai Composite fell 0.73% to 3,964.24, and Jakarta Composite declined 1.31%, keeping sentiment cautious.

In commodities, crude stayed firm with Brent up 1.19% at $94.21 and US crude up 1.23% at $91.14. Gold edged up 0.25% to $4,082.12. The dollar index slipped 0.11% to 99.94, while USD/INR rose 0.41% to 95.66.

Bitcoin remains range-bound between $60,500 and $62,500 as markets struggle to build momentum despite the latest US CPI data coming in line with expectations. Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex says, "While the inflation print reduced concerns of a more aggressive Federal Reserve stance and improved risk sentiment, it was not enough to trigger a sustained rally. The key headwind continues to be institutional selling. On-chain data indicates net institutional sales are running at nearly 450% of daily mined supply, equivalent to roughly 2,000 BTC per day. A slowdown in this selling pressure could help Bitcoin reclaim the $65,000 level, while $59,000 remains the key support zone."

-