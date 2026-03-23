FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

IAF man arrested, know how Pakistan's ISI infiltrated air bases, developed network from Assam to Rajasthan

US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

How did Iran's ragtag air force intercept, strike down world's most advanced fighter jet F-15 of US Air Force?

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi

WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ

Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, but this actor is lucky charm for Bollywood

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains elevated

US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

How much tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

The Indian stock market opened on a weak note on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran. The market experienced heavy selling pressure as investors shifted towards safer assets, pushing benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 at 22,824.35, declining by 290.15 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 73,732.58, down by 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent in the opening session. As of 10:00 am, Sensex plunged further to 1,600 points and Nifty dropped below the 22,600 level.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian stock market opened on a weak note on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran. The market experienced heavy selling pressure as investors shifted towards safer assets, pushing benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 at 22,824.35, declining by 290.15 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 73,732.58, down by 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent in the opening session. As of 10:00 am, Sensex plunged further to 1,600 points and Nifty dropped below the 22,600 level.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?
How much tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?
How did Iran's ragtag air force intercept, strike down world's most advanced fighter jet F-15 of US Air Force?
How did Iran's ragtag air force strike down US F-15 fighter jet?
Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi
Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's ' jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kas
WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
WHO warns of fluoride risks:How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilitie
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement