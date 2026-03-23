BUSINESS

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

The Indian stock market opened on a weak note on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran. The market experienced heavy selling pressure as investors shifted towards safer assets, pushing benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 at 22,824.35, declining by 290.15 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 73,732.58, down by 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent in the opening session. As of 10:00 am, Sensex plunged further to 1,600 points and Nifty dropped below the 22,600 level.

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