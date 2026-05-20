Sensex declines over 600 pts, Nifty below 23,450; Key triggers behind market fall explained

Overall, out of the 30 stocks listed, only 8 were trading higher while 22 declined, keeping broader market sentiment cautious at open. Why market fall today? know what the key triggers are.

The Indian stock market opened in red on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex down 314.76 points or 0.42% at 74,886.09 at 9:35 am. The index opened at 74,806.49 against the previous close of 75,200.85, and touched an intraday high of 74,906.11 and a low of 74,529.41 so far. The NSE Nifty was trading 95.30 points or 0.40% lower at 23,522.70. It opened at 23,457.25 versus Tuesday's close of 23,618.00, hitting a high of 23,524.90 and a low of 23,397.30 in early trade.

"With Gift Nifty trading at 23,431, down by 133 points. Global equities remained muted following weak cues from the US markets, as investors turned cautious amid rising bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainties," says Aakash Shah,Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking. " As long as the Nifty remains below the crucial resistance zone of 23,800, consolidation with a negative bias is likely to continue. A decisive close above 23,800 may improve sentiment and open the possibility of an upmove toward 24,000, followed by 24,250. On the downside, the 23,300 level remains an important immediate support zone, below which weakness may intensify further," opines Shah.

Sensex, Nifty fall: What are the key triggers? Know top gainers, top losers

BSE stocks traded mixed in early hours, with IT majors leading gains while PSU and metal names dragged. Infosys, TCS and L&T topped the gainers, up 0.61%, 0.53% and 0.51% respectively, followed by Tech Mahindra, Reliance, HCLTech, IndiGo and Sun Pharma in green. On the flip side, BEL and Tata Steel were the worst hit, sliding 2.66% and 2.46%. PSU banks and metals also saw pressure, with SBI down 1.21%, NTPC 0.66% lower, and PowerGrid off 0.85%. Among heavyweights, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank all traded in the red, along with HUL, UltraTech, M&M and Maruti. Overall, out of the 30 stocks listed, only 8 were trading higher while 22 declined, keeping broader market sentiment cautious at open.

"The global stock market is falling primarily due to intensifying geopolitical tensions from the US-Iran conflict, which has fueled a 20% monthly surge in Brent crude oil prices over $111 a barrel and sparked severe inflation fears. This energy shock has triggered a deep global bond market selloff, pushing the 10-year US Treasury yield to its highest level since January 2025 (4.67%) and 30-year yields to a multi-year high of 5.18%, which directly pressures equity valuations and halts the previous technology-led rally," explains Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD.

"For emerging markets like India, these macro shocks have driven a massive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflow and pushed the Indian rupee to a record low past 96 per US dollar, further exacerbating localised corporate valuation anxieties," adds Bhilwaria.

What investors should note: Bhilwaria advises, "Market participants should expect continued near-term volatility and are advised to monitor the sustainability of critical technical support levels, track the potential extension of the Middle East conflict, and shift focus toward resilient, cash-rich defensive sectors while avoiding highly leveraged or purely speculative positions."

Global market

Global Markets opened mixed in early trade, with Asian indices dragged as US Futures dip. Dow Jones Futures slipped 0.10% to 49,312.90, while tech-heavy Nasdaq futures fell 0.87% to 25,862.77 and S&P 500 futures dropped 0.67% to 7,353.61. Asia traded broadly lower, with the GIFT Nifty signalling a weak start, down 0.31% at 23,491.50. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.27% to 59,783.00, and South Korea’s KOSPI shed 1.39% to 7,172.23.

In commodities, Oil and gold both cooled. Brent Crude slipped 0.84% to $110.34/bbl, and WTI Crude fell 0.63% to $103.49/bbl. Gold CFD lost 0.47% to $4,467.56. In currencies, the Dollar Index was flat at 99.30, down 0.02%. USD/INR rose 0.31% to 96.8325.

"Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range around the $77,000 level as investors remain cautious amid broader macro uncertainty. Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 pushed the 30-year Treasury yield to its highest level since July 2007, reducing appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin. Adding to the pressure, Bitcoin ETFs recorded single-day outflows of $648 million. Markets are now looking for a fresh catalyst to regain momentum, with today’s FOMC minutes likely to play a key role. A dovish tone from the Fed could improve sentiment. For now, $77,500 remains immediate resistance, while support stands near $76,200," says Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.