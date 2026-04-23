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Sensex declines over 600 points, Nifty remains below 24,300 amid US-Iran fragile ceasefire; TCS,

The Indian stock market opened on a weak note, with benchmark indices trading lower in early morning trade. Check Sensex Nifty today, top gainers, losers and investors' note here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 09:46 AM IST

Sensex declines over 600 points, Nifty remains below 24,300 amid US-Iran fragile ceasefire; TCS,
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The Indian stock market opened on a weak note, with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex at 77,993.32 as of 9:08 AM, down 523.17 points or 0.67% from the previous close of 78,516.49. It further extended its losses by mid-morning, trading live at 77,851.43 as of 9:16 AM, down 665.06 points. The NSE Nifty 50 is at 24,202.35 as of 9:09 AM, down 175.75 points or 0.72% from the previous close of 24,378.10. It was at 24,198.80 as of 9:18 AM, down 179.30 points. The decline signalled the broader market sentiment seen in the Sensex, with investors treading cautiously at the start of the session.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, top losers

Godrej Industries led the early rally with a strong double-digit gain on heavy volumes. GE Vernova T&D India, Lux Industries, Oracle Financial Services Software, and TTK Prestige also opened higher, posting solid gains as buyers stepped in at the opening bell.  While Havells India saw the steepest decline among early losers, followed by Sterlite Technologies and Future Lifestyle Fashions. Delta Corp and Ashok Leyland also slipped, with Ashok Leyland witnessing high volumes despite the drop.

As of 9:41 AM, Sun Pharma led the gainers, up over 1%, while PowerGrid posted a marginal uptick. Most Nifty constituents traded lower. L&T, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, TCS, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever saw minor declines. Losses deepened in metals and banking, with Tata Steel, SBI, BEL, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, Kotak Bank, HCLTech, Maruti, Reliance, and HDFC Bank all down under 1%. Selling intensified in financials and IT, with Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Trent, IndiGo, and Asian Paint all slipping more than 1%. Eternal, M&M, and Tech Mahindra were the worst hit, down over 2% each.

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Indian benchmark indices snapped their three - day gaining streak and ended lower, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,400 mark on 22 nd April. The decline was driven by uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments, which led to a rise in crude oil prices. Depreciation in the rupee further added to the negative sentiment. Additionally, the ongoing earnings season is expected to keep volatility elevated in the near term. At close, the Sensex fell by 756 .84 points (0.95%) to settle at 78,516.49, while the Nifty declined 198.50 points (0.81%) to close at 24,378 .10. On the sectoral front, weakness was led by Nifty IT, which was down by 3.9%. Private Banks, Financial Services, and Auto also closed in negative territory, while selective strength was seen in Nifty Chemicals, Realty, and Oil & Gas.

Sensex Today: What investors should note

"The overall market setup for today suggests a gap-down opening followed by a range-bound to mildly negative trading session. Weak GIFT Nifty, combined with persistent FII selling, DII profit booking, rising volatility (India VIX), and global uncertainties, may weigh on sentiment. While the broader trend remains positive, short-term consolidation is likely, with strong support expected near lower levels and limited upside unless fresh positive triggers emerge," says Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst, Choice Broking. 

Global market

US markets showed a mixed trend, with Dow Jones Futures slipping 0.71% to 49,138.48 as of 9:40 AM IST, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted strong overnight gains of 1.05% and 1.64% respectively, holding near their 52-week highs and staying in “Very Bullish” territory. European indices closed lower on April 22, with FTSE down 0.21%, CAC off 0.97%, and DAX losing 0.31%, though technical ratings remained bullish to very bullish despite the dip. Asian markets opened broadly weak. GIFT Nifty was down 0.73% at 24,186.50, tracking domestic weakness. Nikkei 225 fell 1.04%, Straits Times lost 0.96%, and Hang Seng declined 0.88%. Taiwan Weighted was the worst hit, down 1.53%, while KOSPI, SET Composite, Jakarta Composite, and Shanghai Composite also traded lower by 0.68% to 1.48%. 

Brent Crude and Crude Oil CFDs gained 1.38% and 1.59% to $103.32 and $94.44, staying very bullish and bullish, respectively. Overall, global sentiment was risk-off in Asia and Europe this morning, even as US tech indices held firm overnight and oil prices extended gains.

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