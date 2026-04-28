Sensex declines 200 points, Nifty remains below 24100 amid US-Iran conflict; What investors should note

Indian markets traded cautiously on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. Check details here

Amid rising uncertainty around geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rising crude oil prices, Indian investors remain cautious. On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the benchmark indices opened on a weak note, with the BSE Sensex falling 137.30 points, or 0.18%, to 77,166.33, while the NSE Nifty dropped 130 points, or 0.54%, to 23,962.70 by 09:00 IST. However, at 9:18 am, Sensex stayed in red, trading at 77,161.81, down 141.82 points or 0.18% from the previous close. The index opened at 77,094.79 and touched an intraday high of 77,217.95 before slipping to a low of 76,973.54. It is currently off lows but remains under pressure compared to Friday’s close of 77,303.63.

Overall, markets are entering a consolidation phase, balancing strong earnings momentum against macro and geopolitical uncertainties, with near-term direction hinging on central bank commentary and incoming data, according to Bajaj Broking.

Sensex Nifty Today: Top gainers, Top losers (Opening Bell)

State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, and IndiGo shares were the top losers on Sensex, falling around 1% each. Bucking the trend, Adani Ports, TCS, L&T and M&M gained around 1% each.

Indian equity benchmarks ended the session on a strong note on April 27, with the Nifty decisively closing above the 24,000 mark, reflecting sustained buying interest despite elevated crude oil prices hovering above $106. The resilience in the market was supported by strong investor sentiment and broad-based sectoral participation, even as global uncertainties and geopolitical developments continue to remain key overhangs. At the close, the Sensex advanced 639.42 points (0.83%) to settle at 77,303.63, while the Nifty gained 194.75 points (0.81%) to end at 24,092.70.

Global market

Global equities witnessed a mixed trend on Tuesday, with US futures edging higher while European and most Asian markets slipped. Oil extended gains on US-Iran tensions as the rupee weakened past 94 against the dollar. US markets signalled a positive start. Dow Jones Futures rose 0.14% to 49,235.44, S&P 500 futures gained 0.12% to 7,173.91, and Nasdaq futures added 0.20% to 24,887.10.

European indices closed lower in the previous session. FTSE fell 0.56% to 10,321.09, CAC slipped 0.20% to 8,141.92, and DAX dropped 0.19% to 24,083.53.

Asian markets were mostly weak. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.93% to 59,974.00, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.72% to 25,738.00. GIFT Nifty indicated a soft start for India, down 0.28% to 24,024.50.

Brent crude extended its rally, up 0.94% to $109.25, nearing its 52-week high of $114.81. WTI Crude Oil CFD gained 0.97% to $97.31. Both remain “Bullish” to “Very Bullish” with YTD gains of 79.57% and 69.50% amid stalled US-Iran talks and Gulf shipping risks. Gold fell 0.24% to $4,672.02, carrying a “Bearish” technical rating despite being up 8.15% YTD.

The Dollar Index inched up 0.04% to 98.52. The rupee weakened against major currencies, with USD/INR rising 0.14% to 94.3900.

According to Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, Bitcoin briefly pulled back to the mid-$76,000 range as rising oil prices and renewed Iran-related tensions weighed on sentiment. However, the dip was quickly absorbed, with BTC recovering toward $77,500 on the back of strong institutional demand. Whales holding 1,000 - 10,000 BTC have increased their BTC exposure to 3.09 million, the highest since November 2025. Additionally, Strategy added another 3,273 BTC for about $255 million, further supporting recovery. BTC’s immediate resistance stands at $78,800, followed by $80,000, while the $75,000 level continues to act as a strong support zone.