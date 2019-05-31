Headlines

Sensex crosses 40,000 mark, NIFTY breaches 12,000

Sensex crosses 40,000 marks after five trading session when it last time crossed on May 23, on the eve of election results announcement

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 09:57 AM IST

A day after Narendra Modi led NDA government sworn-in to start their second stint, on Friday, the Indian benchmark- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- both breached historic figure of 40,000 and 12,000 respectively.

BSE Sensex registered a pre-open at 109 points high. 

BSE Sensex reached 40,014.14 at 9.15 a.m. after five trading session where it last breached 40000 marks on May 23 on the eve of election results announcement. NSE Nifty crossed 12,000 marks in its pre-open and was trading at 12,025.30. 

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share gauge ended 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 39,831.97 -- its fresh-closing high, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at a new closing peak of 11,945.90, gaining 84.80 points or 0.71 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Asian Paints, Coal India, TCS, ONGC, HCL Tech, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, NTPC, Vedanta, M&M and RIL were the top losers, shedding up to 0.32 per cent.

"Indian markets seem to be defying gravity as they continue to rally. The positive sentiments are driven by investors conviction in the current government's ability to drive strong growth," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The Indian market has significantly outperformed its emerging market peers in anticipation of the positive election outcome and strong foreign flows and further moves are likely to be determined by policy initiatives, budget and RBI monetary policy, he added.

Investors are also awaiting March quarter GDP data, scheduled for release later in the day, traders said.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,664.74 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,122.60 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were trading 1.04 per cent lower at 64.65 per barrel

(With inputs from PTI)

