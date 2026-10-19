Dalal Street In Turmoil: Sensex tanks 930 points as crude soars to $107, rupee touches 95

As crude prices soar to $107 per barrel and rupee touches 95 against dollar, the Indian stock markets tumbled on Monday. The Sensex plunged nearly 930 points, while the Nifty 50 fell 275.05 points to 22,871.10.

As crude oil prices soared beyond $107 per barrel and the Indian currency rupee slumped further, reaching near 95 against the US dollar, Indian stock markets witnessed mayhem on Monday. While

the Sensex crashed nearly 930 points, Nifty 50 slipped 275.05 points, or 1.19%, to 22,871.10 at 1:25 pm. At the forefront of the bloodbath was Axis Bank, which fell 4.15%, while HDFC Bank fell 2.72%. Similarly, Yes Bank plummeted 2.63%, Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped 1.87% and Bandhan Bank fell 1.34%. ICICI Bank came down 0.63% in the broader stock, while Bajaj Finance fell 1.55% and Bajaj Finserv also fell 2.07%. The other factor that pulled the indices down was the investors' cautious approach to the September-quarter results.

As the financial results of the second half of the year do not show a positive outlook, the market was sceptical and cautious, sending strong signals to the market. HDFC Bank reported a 4.7% year-on-year rise in September-quarter net profit to Rs 19,510 crore. However, its net interest margin narrowed to 3.16% from 3.30% in the previous quarter. The latest figures also showed domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers worth Rs 3,661.28 crore on Friday, after buying shares worth Rs 3,319.39 crore on Thursday.

Crude oil price to hit GDP

It has been estimated that an increase of $10 per barrel in crude prices may hit the Indian economy by about $12 billion to $15 billion or about 0.4% to 0.5% of GDP. It may widen the current account deficit (CAD). Similarly, a hike of $10 per barrel may increase inflation by about 30 to 50 basis points or 0.3% to 0.5%. The rupee fell at the worst, though not unexpected, time. Minutes before this article was written on Thursday, October 8, 2026, it depreciated by 13 paise against the US dollar to reach 96.88. A day earlier, when the RBI increased the repo rate, the Indian currency plummeted to a five-month low and neared a record low. Though the central bank hinted at tightening the flow of the greenback, the traders felt that the RBI's policy was ​not hawkish enough to support the rupee.

Crude oil impacts Indian economy

Though there has been an inflow of about $140 billion and the central bank has intervened time and again, the Indian currency has been under pressure for quite some time. RBI Governor Malhotra called the short-term financial market behaviour "irrational". He said, "It is only in the long run they can find ​the right value." He added that the rupee may actually be "undervalued". If the Pentagon really targets Iran and a full-fledged war against Iran resumes after November 3, 2026, the situation may further get complicated for the world and more dangerous for India. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining blocked, and crude prices soaring to a new height, India will get the double whammy. Its fuel bill will increase, inflation will go up, the rupee will weaken further, the current account deficit will widen, and the GDP growth rate may fall. The RBI has tried to tighten the economy, but how much it will be able to ward off the menace is yet to be seen.