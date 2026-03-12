BUSINESS

Sensex crashes 800 pts, Nifty plunges 250 pts as crude oil surges past $100; Can market rebound?

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indian stock markets have been opening in the red. With a sharp rise in crude oil prices weighing on investor sentiment, the benchmark indices came under pressure as the Nifty 50 index opened at 23,674.85, declining -192 points or (-0.80 per cent), while the BSE Sensex opened at 76,369.65, down -494.06 points or -0.64 per cent.

