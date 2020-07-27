Sensex crashes 194 points, Nifty slips below 11,200 as bank stocks sink on NPA fears

Equity benchmark indices ended half a% lower on Monday due to profit booking in banking and financial stocks.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 194.17 points or 0.51% at 37,934.73 while Nifty slipped 62.35 points or 0.56% to close at 11,131.80.

Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.9% and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 3.6%, PSU bank by 3.1%, financial service by 2.4% and pharma by 1.7%.

Banking counters led the losses on the Sensex chart, with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI dropping over 6%. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Ultratech Cement and Tata Steel were among the prominent gainers.

Experts said the performance mirrored the volatile volatility in global markets.

“Our stock indices mirrored the volatility in global markets. The Nifty ended lower mainly due to weakness in financial and pharmaceutical stocks. Consolidation in the market is on the verge of breaking down in the near future. One needs to be careful when adding long positions at high levels. Buying on dips should only be on large supports such as 10900 or 10800. Avoid shopping on minor repairs. The resistance exists at 11300/111350 levels,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said.

"Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday despite the negative cues from Wall Street Friday. Hopes for more stimulus measures in major economies and data showing that China's industrial profits rose in June for a second straight month helped offset worries about rising U.S.-China tensions and the surge in coronavirus cases worldwide. Taiwan’s equity benchmark broke a record that stood for three decades, helped by the biggest surge in years for the economy’s biggest stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. soared the 10% daily limit. The $35 billion addition to its market capitalization makes TSMC the 12th most valuable stock worldwide, ahead of U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc," Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

European markets declined marginally on Monday morning as investors continue to watch rising diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China, while travel stocks tumbled after the U.K. imposed quarantine measures on people returning from Spain, he said. "Nifty has gone sideways suggesting indecision by most traders. In the meanwhile, we are seeing a lot of stock and sector specific moves. A breakout/down of this range may be seen over the next 2-3 days resulting in sharp moves," Jasani added.

Asian shares came under pressure amid ongoing US-China trade war. Japan`s Nikkei, which resumed trading after a long weekend, was down by 0.16%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng lost by 0.41% but South Korea`s Kospi was up by 0.79%.