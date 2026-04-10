Sensex closes 900 points higher, Nifty eyes 24000 amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire, Can market rally sustain?

The Indian equity markets ended lower on Friday, April 10, 2026, with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex rising 900 points higher to close at 77550, while the Nifty inched closer to 24,000 to end at 24,050.

The Indian equity markets ended lower on Friday, April 10, 2026, with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex rising 900 points higher to close at 77550, while the Nifty inched closer to 24,000 to end at 24,050. At close, the Sensex gained 918.60 points, or 1.20%, to settle at 77,550.25, while the Nifty advanced 275.50 points, or 1.16%, to close at 24,050.60.



Broader markets also participated in the up move, with both the Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices rising 1.5% each. Sectorally, gains were broad-based. Auto, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, Realty, Power, FMCG, Metals, PSU Banks, and Private Banks advanced in the range of 1–2%, while the IT index was the sole laggard, declining 1.7%, Investors focus now shifts to the upcoming diplomatic talks in Islamabad this weekend, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to lead discussions with Iranian officials—an important development for assessing the durability of the ceasefire, as according to Bajaj Broking Research.

In the previous session (09th April), benchmark indices ended sharply lower amid broad-based selling following the recent rally. The Nifty 50 declined by ~222 points (0.93%) to close at 23,775, while the BSE Sensex fell over 900 points to settle near 76,631. The decline was primarily driven by profit booking after the previous rally, along with weak global cues and rising geopolitical concerns. Renewed tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over oil supply weighed on investor sentiment, while crude oil prices rose, adding to inflation worries. Sectorally, most indices ended in the red, with financials and banking stocks seeing notable pressure after the previous session’s sharp rally. However, selective resilience was seen in IT and metal stocks, which limited deeper losses in the market.

Sensex Nifty close higher: Would market rally sustain?

"Indian markets are likely to remain volatile next week, with the outcome of peace talks over the weekend expected to be a key driver of the market direction. Investor sentiment will be closely tied to developments in US–Iran negotiations, while crude oil price movements and foreign fund flow trends will also play an important role, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.



"Any easing of tensions could provide further support; however, the durability of the recovery will hinge on meaningful progress in negotiations and stability in global energy markets. On Friday, Indian markets traded with a positive bias, Nifty reclaimed the 24000 mark, after yesterday’s weakness. This was supported by improving global cues, strengthening rupee and easing concerns around geopolitical tensions following indications of a potential pause in escalation in the US–Iran conflict," says Mr Khemka.



"The recovery was driven by broad-based buying across sectors, with financials and select index heavyweights supporting the benchmarks, while improved participation was visible in the broader markets. Nifty gained 6.4% this week, while FII selling intensity moderated from Wednesday onwards, indicating a potential easing in foreign outflow pressure. Nifty closed at 24,050 (+1.1%, +275 points), while broader markets outperformed, with the Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices gaining 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, indicating strengthening market breadth. Overall, market sentiment has shown signs of improvement, supported by easing geopolitical concerns and broad-based buying across sectors. However, the longevity of this recovery depends upon the progress in US–Iran negotiations. Crude oil price and continued foreign fund outflows will also be key factors in moulding market sentiment," Mr Khemka adds.





