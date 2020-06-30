Sensex closes 45.72 points lower in a volatile session, Nifty maintains 10,300 level

Equity benchmark indices underwent bouts of volatility on Tuesday but ended flat despite strong global cues after data showed that China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 45.72 points, or 0.13% at 34,915.80, after fluctuating between day's high of 35,233.91 the low of 34,812.80.

Similarly, Nifty 50 edged lower by 10.30 points or 0.1% at 10,302.10.

Maruti, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack while Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and ITC were among the laggards.

Investors said traders preferred to book profits and took shelter of safe-haven assets like gold.

"The fears of rapid coronavirus and its impact on global growth and rising geopolitical tensions between India-China, US-China and US-European Union has increased the demand for gold. Moreover, rise in crude oil prices and hike in gold ETFs holdings is providing support to the gold price," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research for Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU losing by 1.7% and pharma by 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose after data in China showed activity quickening in its vast factory sector. That was a hopeful sign for the global economy struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Hong Kong stocks were up by 0.5% despite the Chinese parliament`s passage of a security law that will increase Beijing`s control over the former British colony.The Nikkei rose by 1.33% while shrugging off a decline in Japanese industrial production and South Korean Kospi was up by 0.71%.

