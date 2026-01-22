FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 25,289.90.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Share Market News: Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday, January 22, after three sessions of losses. This is mainly due to gains in global markets following US President Donald Trump's conciliatory tone on Greenland.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 82,307.37. During the day, the benchmark surged by 873.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 82,783.18. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 25,289.90. In the intraday session, the index appreciated by 278.25 points, or 1.10 per cent, to hit a high of 25,435.75.

Who gained, who lost?

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and NTPC were the gainers. On the other hand, Eternal, Titan, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1787 crore

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,520.47 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.10 per cent to USD 64.52 per barrel. On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 270.84 points to close at 81,909.63, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 75 points to settle at 25,157.50.

READ | Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here

